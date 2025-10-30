A Joburg man broke down Eskom's latest ruling on solar power registration

The update showed that people in non-Eskom municipalities don't need to register

Social media users were divided, with some refusing to register and others worried that Eskom will charge solar users in the future

A man from Joburg discussed what Eskom had to say about solar registration.

A Joburg-based man who regularly shares electricity tips has broken down Eskom's latest ruling on solar power users. Wes Reddy posted the video on 24 October 2025 with the caption:

"Home solar registration update."

In the clip, he explains that according to Eskom's latest press release, there are three important parts of registering a home solar system. First, if someone isn't in an Eskom direct municipality, it doesn't apply to them for now, and they need to check with their municipality what the rules are. Second, if the system is off-grid and the circuit supplied by the solar panels isn't connected to the main supply, it doesn't apply. Third, Eskom has changed the rules so people don't need a professional engineer to sign it off anymore. An electrician can sign off with the Certificate of Compliance, but it still needs to be registered.

On 21 October 2025, according to Eskom's media statement, they stated that the new rules are meant to make it easier, safer, and cheaper for homes and small businesses to connect to the national grid, as required by NERSA.

Starting from 1 October 2025, Eskom customers can now get their solar or power systems signed off by someone registered with the Department of Labour instead of needing an engineer. Anyone with a system under 100kVA, including solar panels, must register with Eskom, even if they don’t send electricity back to the grid. Those who are completely off-grid don’t need to register, as long as they can prove their system runs on its own.

Homes with solar systems up to 50kVA won’t have to pay registration or connection fees until March 2026. The process is now quicker and cheaper, with approved electricians allowed to sign off systems, helping people save about R9,000 on a typical rooftop setup. Registered users will also be able to save more by using electricity during cheaper hours, and those who send power back to the grid will get credits through Eskom’s Homeflex plan.

Many people were still displeased with these statements shared by TikTok user @wesreddy1, saying that they did not need to pay for the sun.

A man from Johannesburg shared the latest news from Eskom concerning solar power users.

Mzansi discusses Eskom's ruling

TikTok users flooded the comments section with strong opinions about the registration, with many explaining why they felt it was unnecessary.:

@Elsie76 warned:

"Don't comply. They don't know how many people have solar. It's just a way to charge you in the future. DON'T COMPLY."

@David Viljoen6959 suggested:

"All solar owners need to stand together and stop using solar power for one month… This will prove to all that Eskom has not been fixed yet."

@❤️‍🔥KING NQOBA❤️‍🔥 joked:

"We are going to be the first country to tax the sun."

@the colonials secret recipe said:

"I'll never pay for the sun."

@Stoop.hendrik added:

"No, because then they know who has solar power, and then the next thing you see is money you need to pay on your bill."

@Moradi shared:

"I am so going off grid. Tired of Eskom."

@Zipho Tile asked:

"Thanks! Wondering how this will affect my tariff."

@rogue commented:

"We have so much coal, electricity should be free like sunlight, it's for free 😡."

