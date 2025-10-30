A Durban man showed piles of Levi's jeans all going on sale at the store's Springfield Outlet

The clip shows rows of folded denim jeans stacked on shelves and on table tops in the store

TikTok users were excited by the plug, with people asking about sizes and styles available

A young man shared a video showing a massive Levi's sale happening in Durban. Images: @kwanele_msholozi

Source: TikTok

A Durban man has got South Africans asking questions after sharing a sale plug. Kwanele Msholozi posted a video on 28 October 2025 on his TikTok page with the caption:

"COME GET YOURS NOW🔥!!! WHILE STOCKS LAST."

In the clip, he recorded areas of the store showing piles of folded Levi's denim jeans all on sale. The text overlay on the video stated:

"Levi's Springfield, R360 each. While stocks last."

The post went viral, getting over 19,000 reactions and more than 900 comments as people were interested in finding out more about the sale. The Levi's Springfield Outlet is located at Shop 12, Value Park, Springfield Park, 45 Electron Road, Durban. The store's operating hours are Monday to Saturday from 09:00 to 17:00, and Sunday from 09:00 to 16:00.

A man from KZN shared a video showing where people could get Levi's jeans at dirt-cheap prices. Images: @kwanele_msholozi

Source: TikTok

Netizens reacted to the Levi's sale plug

Social media users flooded the comments section on TikTok user @kwanele_msholozi's post with questions about prices, sizes and the styles on sale:

@Deejay Mark R asked:

"Where in Springfield?"

@Smanga23 answered:

"Durban next to Makro Value Centre."

@Kurt Heilbron questioned:

"Do you have old school 501? If you do, which colours are available?"

@user3514437817927 asked:

"Are these skinny jeans?"

@Duran Pillay245 wondered:

"What sizes do you have?"

@mamqu_sobahle said:

"Is 720/721 also on sale?"

@lucifer. 01 asked:

"Hello. Are there jeans for ladies or both unisex?"

@Rylen-G questioned:

"I'm looking for the Levi's that's like blueish green, do you know what I'm talking about?"

More about the Levi's brand

Kwanele Msholozi's post showed just how popular the Levi's brand, that's been around since 1853, is. According to the Levi's website, Levi Strauss & Co. is one of the most famous jean brands in the world, but it started as a small dry-goods shop back in 1853. Levi Strauss, who had moved from Bavaria to San Francisco during the Gold Rush, sold clothes and supplies to people out West.

Everything changed when a tailor named Jacob Davis shared an idea with Levi to add metal rivets to pants to make them stronger. They patented the idea, and that’s how the very first blue jeans were born. After some time, Levi’s introduced iconic details like the Two Horse logo in 1886 to show the strength of the jeans, the “501” name in 1890, and the red tab on the pocket in 1936, so people knew they were buying real Levi’s. Today, Levi’s is sold in more than 110 countries.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

More plugs making Mzansi happy

Briefly News recently reported on a woman on TikTok who shared information about where she buys her prescription glasses for under R400.

recently reported on a woman on TikTok who shared information about where she buys her prescription glasses for under R400. A Johannesburg woman showed a cookie factory where locals can buy quality biscuit brands at low prices

PEP's latest footwear range sparked a massive buzz, with social media users praising affordable dupes in the store.

Source: Briefly News