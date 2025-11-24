An entertainment page shared a photo claiming scientists created a 3D model of what Adam, the first human, looked like

The post was originally a joke from 2022 that resurfaced in 2025, created by a movie theatre to poke fun at viral meme trends

Social media users didn't take it seriously and flooded the comments with Fast and Furious jokes about the actor

A throwback image of a 3D model of what Adam, the first human being, supposedly looked like, went viral on Facebook. Images: @pubity and wayhomestudios/FreePik

An entertainment page on Facebook shared a post on 19 November 2025 showing what was allegedly called the 3D model of Adam, the first human. The image looked exactly like American actor Vin Diesel, popular for his role in the Fast and Furious movie franchise. The post included text stating that the model was what scientists thought the first human being looked like, but the whole story was actually a joke that started in 2022.

The page captioned the post:

"Scientists have revealed a new 3D reconstruction of what Adam, the first human, might have looked like! The model blends archaeology, genetics and historical research. The internet is already fascinated due to his resemblance to a famous movie character. Seeing ancient humanity brought to life like this hits different. 👀✨"

The whole thing started back in October 2022 when Alamo Drafthouse NYC, a movie theatre, posted a joke on social media. They shared the picture of the 3D model, and it blew up, getting more than 125000 likes and thousands of retweets.

Of course, there was no real Princeton study behind it. It was just a meme for fun. The theatre even followed up with another post saying that they were a movie theatre, and not an academic journal, so people would know they were kidding.

At the time, the meme was part of a trend where people posted photos of celebrities and pretended they were famous historical or religious figures. When the post popped up again in 2025, the internet reacted the same way as before. Some people believed it at first, while others jumped in on the joke and added their own funny comments.

An image of a 3D model was shared on Facebook. Images: @pubity

Vin Diesel jokes flood the comments

Social media users weren't fooled by the resurfaced post on the Facebook page @pubity's post and shared jokes about Vin Diesel and his movies:

@Ash O'Connor joked:

"Fast & Furious 28: The Garden of Eden."

@Israël Leclerc wrote:

"From the Bible, Fast and furious apple drift!!"

@Shawney Schultz asked:

"So Vin Diesel is the chosen one?"

@Miles Sampson said:

"I think y'all came to this conclusion too fast and too furious. Next, you will tell us Eve was Letty."

@William Brik Waldrop added:

"Huh, guess we really are family…"

@Laura Turner joked:

"Vin Diesel isn't really Vin Diesel, he's Adam, who has to take on a new identity every 100 years to cover up the fact he's really an alien."

@Cole Hull wrote:

"Natural selection moves fast and furious. Inevitably, you're going to get some genetic Tokyo drift."

The story of Adam and Eve

According to Wikipedia, in the creation story told in the bible, Adam and Eve are known as the first man and woman. According to the Book of Genesis, God formed Adam from dust and placed him in the Garden of Eden. Later, God made Eve from one of Adam’s ribs so he would have a companion.

They lived peacefully in the garden until a serpent persuaded Eve to eat fruit from the tree God had warned them not to touch. She then gave some to Adam. After they disobeyed this instruction, God sent them out of the garden, marking the start of life outside Eden.

View the Facebook post below:

