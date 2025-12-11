A Makro shopper shared a look at stokvel members who gathered at a local store to make their collections

The major retailer is crowned as the shop with South Africa's cheapest food basket, and they make it even more affordable to stokvels

Makro shared a complete list of the most-purchased stokvel grocery items with Briefly News

Stokvel grocery season in December can be a time to learn about worthwhile grocery purchases. Grocery hauls impressed South Africans, and it appears Makro is a go-to retailer for many saving groups.

Makro's discount, especially for stokvels, contributes to the communal savings efforts by South Africans. A TikTok video of a stokvel group collecting their order for 2025 left many curious about the purchases and the cost.

A post on TikTok by Frans Motloung offered viewers a close look at a stokvel member collecting their groceries. Men and women had trolleys full of bulk purchases of household necessities. Briefly News calculated how much it costs to buy the same groceries as most stokvel members who shop with Makro.

What do grocery stokvels buy at Makro?

According to Makro, stokvel purchases are 70% food, with a number of non-perishables on the list. Koo baked beans in tomatoes, and Lucky Star pilchards are the tinned goods on Makro's top 10 list of most bought products by stokvels. Condiments, including Crosse & Blackwell Mayonnaise and All Gold Tomato sauce, are most popular with stokvels. Pantry essentials for stovkels include 10 kg Tastic rice, Selati Brown sugar 10kg and cartons of M Long life milk. Stokvel's go-to drinks include 5L of Oros and 2L Coca-Cola. The cleaning essentials stokvels buy most are Sunlight dishwashing liquid.

How much do stokvels spend on groceries at Makro?

TikToker Frans Motloung shared a video of stokvel members after purchasing bulk items from Makro's Top 10 list. The typical year-long savings make it possible for groups to pool resources and make bulk purchases. Condiments, dishwashing liquid, and tinned food and baby food were purchased in boxfuls. An online cart of Makro's Top 10 stokvel groceries totalled R3,312, with R1,049.95 in savings as of 08 December 2025.

Stokvels get lower prices as Makro offers a stokvel discount. Watch the video of Makro's stokvel collection day:

Stokvels are an important part of the economy, estimated to be worth R50 billion, according to Wits University. Stokvel members form groups to save for end-of-year expenses, anticipating unexpected December expenses and the Januworry season. Stokvels are an integral part of how many get by during the festive season, while some groups are burial societies.

As the country's retailer with the cheapest food basket, as reported by BusinessTech, Makro became the go-to supplier for stokvels that save to make bulk purchases in December. The groceries stokvels include food for events which may come up for members, from funerals to wedding season. Stokvels are required to register if they want to take advantage of Makro's stokvel discount. By pooling year-long savings and buying in bulk at Makro, stokvel groups can secure necessities for less.

