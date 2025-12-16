A man posted a TikTok video telling people where they can go to enjoy a unique night out

The TikTok video of a movie theater with a twist received some attention on social media

People commented on the video showing the movie facility in Johannesburg open for the public to enjoy

TikTok videos shows a man who shared his a suggestion for a date now. The shared a place in Joburg that would be a cool handout spot.

A TikTokker tried a new movie facility in Johannesburg. Image: @citybreakcribs

Source: TikTok

Many people were interested in the Johannesburg outdoor space the man showed. People commented on the venture created to make people to watch more movies.

In a video on TikTok by @citybreakcribs the creator gave people look at a drive-in in Johannesburg. The mai show that the facility was available in johannesburg North at. The TikTok creators spent R320 for tickets to watch two movieS right from their car.

The drive-in is available at Cedar Square from Frridays until Sunday. Their final dates for 2025 were 12 - 14 December. Movies that will be available include Diary of a Wimpy Kid, The Holiday, Home Alone and more classic. The line up included many Christmas classics. Movies' audio also play on the car radIo on 108FM.

Movie tickets usually cost R129 making drive in- cheaper for groups. The price point means mutliple people can watch a movie, depending on the size of the car for R320. It is attractive option as My Broadband reports that movie ticket prices increased by more than 100% compared to past decades.

The drive-in in Johannesburg is cheaper for groups. Image: Tima Miroshnichenko

Source: UGC

Movie theatres have faced a steady decline over the years. The rise of streaming and the Covid-19 pandemic made the business harder. The movie theatre space is also due to pay a large portion of the global box office market share. The Mzansi market is also not interested in Bollywood, Nollywood and Asian prodcution. The challenges in cinema result in rising movie ticket prices to remain profitable.

South Africa discusses drive in

People commented on the video and shared their owners thoughts about the new activity to do in Johannesburg. Online viewers were also brutally honest about the price point. Which the video of the Johannesburg drive in below:

@🌻NKU appreciated the plug:

"Ohhhh yes😭"

Mahlodi 🌙🫧🪐 wrote:

"Love this ❤️"

live a little🇿🇦 added:

"Where is dis and how do we get in on it?"

Thato Letebele wondered:

"How often do these take place and how do I get more information."

i.m.sihle exclaimed:

"Ahhh please !! 😭"

Asie was eager to know:

"When’s the next one?"

GTM | UGC shared:

"I used to enjoy drive in 22 years ago at Menlyn."

