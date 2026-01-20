Tariq Rufino created Go Study Now , a free learning app designed to help South African learners prep for exams

The app hit number 11 on the iOS app store after one week, with a perfect 5-star rating and positive reviews from learners

Over 27,000 pupils are using the platform, and it's expanding to include life skills like budgeting and mental health

Briefly News spoke exclusively to Tariq Rufino about his mission to keep education free and accessible for all South African youth

A South African entrepreneur has built a completely free learning platform that's changing how learners prepare for exams, and his mission is simple: remove barriers through access.

Tariq Rufino, founder of Go Study Now, created an app that turns CAPS revision into quick, confidence-building quizzes designed for modern learners who spend over 4.5 hours a day on mobile devices but less than 20% of that time on educational content.

The platform offers CAPS-aligned content for Grades 8 to 12, covering subjects like Maths, Physical Sciences, Life Sciences and Accounting through quick quiz formats that build confidence. For learners preparing for university, Go Study Now provides National Benchmark Tests (NBT) preparation that mirrors real test conditions, helping pupils practice without paying for expensive prep courses.

The app also includes K53 test revision for getting a driver's licence, daily community challenges, past papers and self-exams. All of this comes without a single advertisement or paywall.

Briefly News spoke to Tariq about why he built the platform and his commitment to keeping it free forever.

Tariq Rufino's journey to building Go Study Now

Before Go Study Now, Tariq worked across agencies and marketing roles focused on real impact in South Africa, helping small businesses in lower Living Standards Measure (LSM) communities grow and supporting NPOs with procurement at below-market rates. The common thread was always impact, and Go Study Now became the natural next step in a bigger, more scalable way.

He realised South African youth don't need another school-like platform but rather something that meets them where they already are. A lot of traditional education solutions fight change, and then they wonder why nothing improves. He wanted to build something usable, fun, and actually motivating, while removing the stigma around studying.

The turning point came when he understood that learners don't want more pressure but clarity, confidence, and momentum in a format that fits their world. Tariq pays attention to what learners struggle with, what they search for, what they avoid, and what makes them come back.

When asked if he ever doubted himself during the building process, he was honest.

"Of course. When you're building something meaningful, the pressure is real because the stakes are real. What kept me going was knowing how quickly life moves for learners. Matric comes fast, opportunities don't wait, and without the right support, a learner can lose confidence before they even get a fair shot."

How Go Study Now uses gamification

Go Study Now uses gamification to turn studying into progress, not pressure. The app gives learners small wins, momentum, and consistency through fast sessions, instant feedback, and repeatable quizzes.

Tariq shared that the most popular feature is the CAPS Quiz Zone, where learners spend most of their time because it's fast, repeatable, and builds confidence. The quizzes are designed for short bursts, removing the "I need 2 hours to study" mindset and replacing it with "I can do this right now."

The platform hit number 11 on the iOS app store after just one week of a proof-of-concept campaign, achieving a perfect 5-star rating and exceptional user engagement.

"Seeing something we built rank next to global platforms was one of those moments where you realise: this problem is real, and learners are actively looking for help," Tariq said.

The app has received powerful reviews from learners, with messages like, "My parents don't believe in education, thank you for helping me," and "This is the only way I can study because I look after my siblings".

Free educational app business model

When asked about the business model, Tariq was clear about his commitment. The decision was made early that Go Study Now will stay 100% free and ad-free. Instead of monetising learners, the model is to partner with the right sponsors and organisations who want measurable impact and actually add value to pupils and schools, not distract them.

Many people told him that making it free was a bad business decision, but he stood firm. The goal isn't to squeeze money out of learners but to build something that helps young people move forward, without cost being a barrier.

The platform currently has around 27,000 live active users and has had over 400,000 study sessions completed. The biggest province is the Western Cape at around 60%, but the app is seeing traction across the country.

Tariq and his co-founder, Ra'eesah Rufino, have bootstrapped the entire operation, with support from creators like Jayden-Lee Thomas, who has helped champion campaigns and connect them with local creators.

They've funded it themselves, and many creators support the mission by creating content for free or at discounted rates because they believe in what's being built.

What makes Go Study Now different?

What makes Go Study Now different from other study apps is that it's built for South African youth, not just the content, but the experience. The platform keeps the learning 100% free and ad-free so learners can revise without distractions or being pushed into paywalls.

"We're not trying to look like a school, we're focused on building confidence, consistency, and real results," Tariq explained.

Go Study Now is also one of the only free resources in South Africa that provides NBT practice. Tariq explained that NBT prep is usually treated like a paid advantage. It's monetised heavily, and learners who can't afford it fall behind. The aim is to change that because access to opportunity shouldn't come with a price tag.

Go Study Now expands into life skills

Go Study Now is expanding beyond academics to include life skills content like budgeting, mental health, social media safety, financial literacy, career readiness, and more. Learners aren't only struggling with subjects, they're struggling with life, Tariq explained.

Most teens don't get taught how the real world works: money, stress, identity, decision-making, and even digital safety. The vision is for Go Study Now to be the platform that provides what youth need and shows them how to handle life.

The roadmap includes modules on time management, goal setting, healthy living, banking, credit and debt, CV making, job applications, interview skills, and entrepreneurship.

For matric pupils feeling overwhelmed with matric, Tariq's advice is simple:

"You're not behind, you're just overwhelmed. Start small and stay consistent. Even 10 minutes a day becomes real progress over time. Don't aim for perfect, aim for momentum."

To parents who might think this is just another app for their children to waste time on, he has a clear message. Most apps are designed to waste time, but Go Study Now is built to do the opposite. It turns screen time into study time, and it gives learners structure, confidence, and a path forward.

