A Cape Town university student shared a video ranking the top five South African universities that sent the most rejection letters in 2026

The TikToker explained that universities are turning away thousands of qualified students due to space constraints

South Africans related to the video, with many sharing their own experiences of being rejected

A Cape Town university student has broken down the top five South African universities that sent the most rejection letters in 2026, and his honest take has students feeling seen. TikToker @otsile_rsa4 posted the video on 15 January 2026, and it quickly went viral with over 11,000 reactions and 200 comments. In the clip, he ranked UJ, UP, Stellenbosch, Wits and UCT based on their rejection rates, reminding students that if any of these institutions rejected them despite meeting minimum requirements, it's because of space constraints and nothing else.

Starting at number five, he placed UJ, saying the university gives students hope with provisional acceptance before hitting them with a waiting list and then a final rejection. At number four, he ranked UP for being quick to reject students as soon as the results come out. Stellenbosch landed at number three, with the student explaining that the university is straightforward about who gets in and who doesn't.

Wits came in at number two, with the TikToker joking about the high residence prices and the university's tendency to cut students off without hesitation. At number one, he crowned UCT as the most competitive, pointing out that the university doesn't even accept late applications and students with six distinctions and an 87% average still get rejected because others are averaging 90% or higher.

He ended the video by encouraging those who didn't get into their dream universities or didn't get the marks they wanted, saying there's light at the end of the tunnel and life goes on.

Mzansi relates to uni rejection struggles

Social media users shared their thoughts on TikTok user @otsile_rsa4's clip, stating:

@L O V E L Y . wrote:

"UP rejected me when I was still applying 😭😭😭"

@tm shared:

"My daughter applied for UP, UJ and Wits. She got accepted by all 3. We thank the Lord."

@Amanda said:

"It was soooo hectic! Sooo happy my son got into Stellies, gosh."

@Potterhead asked:

"Has anyone received anything from UfS or UL?😭😭"

@ambr commented:

"The orange High School rejected me just for UCT to take me😭"

@Yelena⧗ joked:

"UJ sends you another email to make sure you've received your rejection 😭😭😭"

Why students are being rejected?

According to MoneyWeb, more than 100,000 recent matriculants cannot be placed at South Africa's public universities as the number of bachelor's passes exceeds the space available. All 337,158 students who qualify for university study have to fight for just over 200,000 spaces. The University of Johannesburg received 358,992 applications for only 10,500 undergraduate spaces, while Wits can only accommodate 6,000 first-year students, and UCT's limit is 4,500.

