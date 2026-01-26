Video: Zebra Enjoys Kitchen Treats as It Casually Enters Woman's Home
- A video showed a zebra that had full access to a house, and it took full advantage
- The Iconic safari animal confidently approached a house where a woman warmly welcomed a zebra indoors
- The lady's video showed how comfortable the zebra was proving that being indoors was a regular occurrence
A zebra became a viral sensation on social media for living in the lap of luxury. The wild animal casually strolled indoors without a care in mind.
The video of the zebra getting special treatment was posted in January 2026. The clip was heartwarming as it showed how much a zebra trusted its caretakers.
In a post on Facebook by ZebraSafaris, a zebra entered a woman's home and it was welcomed with open arms. The lady was delighted and she opened her fridge for the animal to have its pick. The next moment the zebra received a full spread of treats, and it was happily eating them in a kitchen counter. Watch the video of the zebra going indoors below:
South Africa amused by zebra indoors
Many people thought a video of the zebra that was allowed inside a home was fascinating. Online users were raving about the safari and the comments. Read the different takes from people regarding the zebra below:
Winolene Du Plessis revealed she met the zebra:
"We had an amazing time with you and your Zebras, and I could kiss him on the cheek; needless to say, he was jolly happy."
Katrina Rusan was reminding of her pony:
"My pony used to run the household, especially if coffee was being served. But beer was his favourite."
Jane Martheze gushed over the zebra:
"He's a happy chappie with that smile ."
Humphrey Jan Khoza joked:
"Spoilt brat.. You must tell him to brush his teeth."
Melissa Khaled exclaimed:
"Oh my. That is too beautiful. Such a stunning animal."
Iona Kruger said:
"What an amazing animal, or does he think he is a human."
Carol Mostert exclaimed:
"That is so cute. He just walks in like he owns the place"
Kaylee Featherstone wrote:
"You're letting the penguins out' my mother would say."
Amalia Grobler enjoyed seeing the spoilt zebra:
"Wow so amazing, and that smile priceless."
Franca Viggiano Lodewyk said:
"Also enjoying the cool fridge from the heat outside."
Alinani Simbeye was worried about the zebra:
"Nice but I hope she does know that a zebra has a crazy temper."
Aletta Engelbreght gushed:
"Ai shame man ....kyk nou net hoeoulik...dai smile."
Emma Brown joked about the happy zebra:
"That final smile is priceless."
