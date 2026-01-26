A video showed a zebra that had full access to a house, and it took full advantage

The Iconic safari animal confidently approached a house where a woman warmly welcomed a zebra indoors

The lady's video showed how comfortable the zebra was proving that being indoors was a regular occurrence

A zebra became a viral sensation on social media for living in the lap of luxury. The wild animal casually strolled indoors without a care in mind.

A woman let a zebra indoors to eat in a video. Image: ZebraSafaris / Facebook

The video of the zebra getting special treatment was posted in January 2026. The clip was heartwarming as it showed how much a zebra trusted its caretakers.

In a post on Facebook by ZebraSafaris, a zebra entered a woman's home and it was welcomed with open arms. The lady was delighted and she opened her fridge for the animal to have its pick. The next moment the zebra received a full spread of treats, and it was happily eating them in a kitchen counter. Watch the video of the zebra going indoors below:

South Africa amused by zebra indoors

Many people thought a video of the zebra that was allowed inside a home was fascinating. Online users were raving about the safari and the comments. Read the different takes from people regarding the zebra below:

Zebras typically live in large herds in the wild. Image: Roger Brown / Pexels

Winolene Du Plessis revealed she met the zebra:

"We had an amazing time with you and your Zebras, and I could kiss him on the cheek; needless to say, he was jolly happy."

Katrina Rusan was reminding of her pony:

"My pony used to run the household, especially if coffee was being served. But beer was his favourite."

Jane Martheze gushed over the zebra:

"He's a happy chappie with that smile ."

Humphrey Jan Khoza joked:

"Spoilt brat.. You must tell him to brush his teeth."

Melissa Khaled exclaimed:

"Oh my. That is too beautiful. Such a stunning animal."

Iona Kruger said:

"What an amazing animal, or does he think he is a human."

Carol Mostert exclaimed:

"That is so cute. He just walks in like he owns the place"

Kaylee Featherstone wrote:

"You're letting the penguins out' my mother would say."

Amalia Grobler enjoyed seeing the spoilt zebra:

"Wow so amazing, and that smile priceless."

Franca Viggiano Lodewyk said:

"Also enjoying the cool fridge from the heat outside."

Alinani Simbeye was worried about the zebra:

"Nice but I hope she does know that a zebra has a crazy temper."

Aletta Engelbreght gushed:

"Ai shame man ....kyk nou net hoeoulik...dai smile."

Emma Brown joked about the happy zebra:

"That final smile is priceless."

