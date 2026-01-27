A Johannesburg content creator shared a hilarious skit reenacting suspended metro police deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi's testimony

The video poked fun at Mkhwanazi's inability to explain what SWAT stands for and his repeated responses

South Africans flooded the comments with laughter, with some asking what SWAT actually means

A woman standing in her backyard and Julius Mkhwanazi about to enter his car.

A Johannesburg content creator has South Africans in stitches after she recreated one of the most talked-about moments from parliament's recent ad hoc committee hearings. TikTok user @ongiegusha shared the clip on 24 January 2026 that perfectly captured suspended Ekurhuleni metro police deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi's awkward testimony.

The skit came after Mkhwanazi appeared before the committee on 22 January 2026, where he struggled to answer basic questions about SWAT, despite holding a senior position in law enforcement. In the original hearing, when asked what SWAT stands for, Mkhwanazi gave vague answers like "Intervention" before eventually admitting he didn't know. The moment quickly became a talking point across South Africa, with many people shocked that someone in his position couldn't answer such a question.

In her video, the woman dressed up in a formal suit with a microphone in front of her, pretending to be Mkhwanazi being questioned by a committee member. She recreated the entire exchange, including the part where the questioner asked if he knew what SWAT stands for, and she responded with "Intervention" before eventually saying "I don't know." The skit continued with the imaginary questioner pressing further, asking how someone who calls himself a tactical head doesn't know what SWAT means, to which she kept repeating, "I can't answer that."

The woman nailed Mkhwanazi's facial expressions and mannerisms, especially the moment when the questioner pointed out his failures. Viewers loved how she looked up at the ceiling, rolled her eyes, and stayed quiet. The skit included the scathing remarks made during the real hearing, where the questioner said Mkhwanazi had proved why he was sitting there that day and wasn't a leader.

Mzansi amused by Mkhwanazi reenactment

Social media users shared their thoughts and laughter on TikToker @ongiegusha's skit:

@maemo joked:

"His attitude this season is not what we signed up for 😫😫"

@khethiwe asked with a laugh:

"Why is he looking up? 😂😂😂"

@mrsmm_redeemed said:

"The looking-up stunt 🙄was diabolical."

@thabangchalatsane shared:

"He got me at 'you have proved to us why you are sitting here today' 😭😂🤣"

@comfort asked:

"What does SWAT stand for?? 😏I also want to know."

@wizz commented:

"But the man doesn't want to talk about SWAT."

@amarafontes revealed:

"According to Google, SWAT stands for Special Weapons and Tactics 😭"

A woman doing a funny reenactment of Julius Mkhwanazi.

Police chief Julius Mkhwanazi revealed that his attorney was shot outside court in a brutal incident that left two people dead and three others wounded.

