Global site navigation

“Mzansi Needs This”: Woman Calls on Public To Support Foundation Helping Kids Read for Free
People

“Mzansi Needs This”: Woman Calls on Public To Support Foundation Helping Kids Read for Free

by  Nerissa Naidoo
3 min read
  • A Gauteng woman shared a photo of the Rhulani Mabasa Children's Foundation's colourful mobile library van and called on South Africans to donate books
  • The Soweto-based foundation runs a "Kasi to Kasi Mobile Library" programme, asking for books for kids to help balance sports and education
  • Mzansi rallied behind the initiative, with people offering to donate books, toys, and even connecting the foundation with book suppliers for support

CHECK OUT: Turn unemployment into income. Your next job starts here.

A Gauteng woman has sparked a wave of generosity after calling on South Africans to support a community foundation working to improve literacy among children.

A woman went viral.
A woman from Pretoria posing for pictures. Images: @zzbuhlesibeko
Source: Twitter

X user @zzbuhlesibeko posted a photo on 26 January 2026 showing the Rhulani Mabasa Children's Foundation's mobile library van with the caption:

"Nayi imobile library for the kids - please donate, I don't mind meeting you guys at shopping centres around JHB and PTA."

The image showed a single cab van with a large canopy on the back, painted in bright colours including red, blue, orange, and yellow. The canopy had different drawings and patterns, along with photos of children reading books. The back clearly displayed "Kasi to Kasi Mobile Library" along with the foundation's contact details and website: www.rhulanimabasafoundation.org.

Read also

"Found this gorgeous space": Businesswomen to open Johannesburg's '1st' Korean skincare clinic

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The woman explained she's looking for books for children between the ages of 4 and 16 years, offering to meet people at shopping centres around Johannesburg and Pretoria to collect donations. Her post quickly gained attention, getting South Africans eager to help.

The Rhulani Mabasa Children's Foundation is based in Soweto, with offices in Meadowlands. The organisation works to create a balance between sports and education in the community, introducing different sporting codes like hockey and golf alongside educational programmes. The foundation believes that sports alone aren't enough to develop a child and that education plays a big role in a child's development.

The mobile library is part of the foundation's mission to cater to children who are passionate about reading, maths, and science, not just sports. The organisation hosts soccer games and entertainment for children on Sundays and has plans to start an aftercare programme where kids can do homework and research.

Read also

"A legit tourist attraction": George ultra fancy Spar leaves SA floored with gourmet selection

View the X post below:

South Africans rally behind mobile library initiative

Netizens responded to X user @zzbuhlesibeko's post with offers of help, book donations, and valuable contacts for the foundation:

@jackiephamotse offered:

"I can gladly help. Please DM me."

@mr_sxllo suggested:

"Hi, please contact Pentz Books (situated at Wits University in Braamfontein) on ijak.pentz@wits.ac.za or call them on 0117171758 and ask them for their old books that can help your initiative. I'm sure they'll be happy to help."

@sairatjie shared:

"I have 7, it's the whole set of Harry Potter, my child won them at some school library competition, would you like them?"

@zayah_wrights said:

"Hi Sisi, please send me a DM, there's a bunch of books and toys we can donate. Thank you."

@sechabachippa recommended:

"Try contacting book suppliers, such as Qualibooks, Phambili, and Books Only; they could help with donations."

@mpumi71215749 asked:

"Morning, where do I send the books? I am in Johannesburg? Can I donate dictionaries as well?"

Read also

"Honesty time": South African woman vlogs eye-opening Nigerian vacation

A post went viral.
A mobile library van in Soweto. Images: @zzbuhlesibeko
Source: Twitter

More South Africans helping the youth

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Nerissa Naidoo avatar

Nerissa Naidoo (Human Interest Editor) Nerissa Naidoo is a writer and editor with seven years of experience. Currently, she is a human interest writer at Briefly News and joined the publication in 2024. She began her career contributing to Morning Lazziness and later joined Featherpen.org. As a TUW ghostwriter, she focused on non-fiction, while her editorial roles at National Today and Entail.ai honed her skills in content accuracy and expert-driven editing. You can reach her at nerissa.naidoo@briefly.co.za

Tags:
JohannesburgPretoria
Hot:
Skylar mae Tracy butler Orlando pirates salary Truworths card Gauteng sisters