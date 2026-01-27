A Gauteng woman shared a photo of the Rhulani Mabasa Children's Foundation's colourful mobile library van and called on South Africans to donate books

The Soweto-based foundation runs a "Kasi to Kasi Mobile Library" programme, asking for books for kids to help balance sports and education

Mzansi rallied behind the initiative, with people offering to donate books, toys, and even connecting the foundation with book suppliers for support

A Gauteng woman has sparked a wave of generosity after calling on South Africans to support a community foundation working to improve literacy among children.

A woman from Pretoria posing for pictures. Images: @zzbuhlesibeko

Source: Twitter

X user @zzbuhlesibeko posted a photo on 26 January 2026 showing the Rhulani Mabasa Children's Foundation's mobile library van with the caption:

"Nayi imobile library for the kids - please donate, I don't mind meeting you guys at shopping centres around JHB and PTA."

The image showed a single cab van with a large canopy on the back, painted in bright colours including red, blue, orange, and yellow. The canopy had different drawings and patterns, along with photos of children reading books. The back clearly displayed "Kasi to Kasi Mobile Library" along with the foundation's contact details and website: www.rhulanimabasafoundation.org.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The woman explained she's looking for books for children between the ages of 4 and 16 years, offering to meet people at shopping centres around Johannesburg and Pretoria to collect donations. Her post quickly gained attention, getting South Africans eager to help.

The Rhulani Mabasa Children's Foundation is based in Soweto, with offices in Meadowlands. The organisation works to create a balance between sports and education in the community, introducing different sporting codes like hockey and golf alongside educational programmes. The foundation believes that sports alone aren't enough to develop a child and that education plays a big role in a child's development.

The mobile library is part of the foundation's mission to cater to children who are passionate about reading, maths, and science, not just sports. The organisation hosts soccer games and entertainment for children on Sundays and has plans to start an aftercare programme where kids can do homework and research.

View the X post below:

South Africans rally behind mobile library initiative

Netizens responded to X user @zzbuhlesibeko's post with offers of help, book donations, and valuable contacts for the foundation:

@jackiephamotse offered:

"I can gladly help. Please DM me."

@mr_sxllo suggested:

"Hi, please contact Pentz Books (situated at Wits University in Braamfontein) on ijak.pentz@wits.ac.za or call them on 0117171758 and ask them for their old books that can help your initiative. I'm sure they'll be happy to help."

@sairatjie shared:

"I have 7, it's the whole set of Harry Potter, my child won them at some school library competition, would you like them?"

@zayah_wrights said:

"Hi Sisi, please send me a DM, there's a bunch of books and toys we can donate. Thank you."

@sechabachippa recommended:

"Try contacting book suppliers, such as Qualibooks, Phambili, and Books Only; they could help with donations."

@mpumi71215749 asked:

"Morning, where do I send the books? I am in Johannesburg? Can I donate dictionaries as well?"

A mobile library van in Soweto. Images: @zzbuhlesibeko

Source: Twitter

More South Africans helping the youth

Briefly News recently reported on a man sharing how ChatGPT can help students pass difficult topics for exams.

recently reported on a man sharing how ChatGPT can help students pass difficult topics for exams. A fundraiser for two Limpopo boys behind the educational app Novar raised R80,000, with the self-taught coders creating the app using a second-hand computer.

A South African entrepreneur's free learning app Go Study Now is helping over 27,000 pupils using the platform to prep for exams.

Source: Briefly News