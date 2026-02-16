A South African school teacher impressed people after she posted herself conducting classes for children with hearing impairments

The professional educator shared a video of her lesson in a classroom with deaf students

She spread awareness about the children living with disabilities in the video showing how they learn

A teacher posted a TikTokvideo of her day at work. People were fascinated because she teaches children with hearing impairments.

A teacher talked to her students using SASL and impressed people. Image: @samgitamalgas

Source: TikTok

Online users could not stop raving about the teacher who uses various languages at work. The TikTok video of the teacher posted on 12 February 2026 earned her lots of admiration.

In a video on TikTok @samgitamalgas posted about how she handles her classroom. The teacher was using South African Sign Language (SASL) to communicate with her students. In the clip, the teacher was telling children but they needed to bring their own glue to class. Her video highlighted the fluidity of SASL when matched with spoken language. Watch the video of the teacher below:

South Africa amazed by SASL teacher

Many people thought that the educator using South African sign language was amazing. SASL was declared one of South Africa's 12 official languages in 2023 by the South African government. The deaf community in South Africa uses the indigenous sign language, SASL while communities in the USA and Canada use American Sign Language (ASL). Online users applauded the teacher for creating an inclusive environment. Read the comments below:

People were impressed by a teacher's inclusive classroom. Image: Shkraba Anthony / Pexels

Source: UGC

Jack B was impressed by the teacher using sign language:

"Why do I understand your sign language... I thought I learnt a useless skill during high school I learnt myself sign language and somehow I'm able to understand it. I just used to read some online pamphlets on how to do it."

Morgan xoxo❤️ felt the teacher deserved a higher salary:

"Joh!!! Whatever hulle jou pay sister dis te min,hulle moet dit double girla joh respek. (they must double whatever they are paying you, respect!)"

Caylé Lewis was inspired by the video:

"I need to show this to my class tomorrow.😁 I have to start learning sign language so that I can explain it in sign whenever they act deaf when I ask questions 🤣😁"

sawnothing was in awe of the teacher's signing skills:

"You are flippen impressive! All the languages you know and still the passion and patience wow. Stunning 🔥🔥"

Nosi Maxolo(Someleze) was amused by her interaction with students:

" 'Vala mnyango' I was not expecting that 🤣🤣still impressed with the sign language ❤️".

Robbs.💋 exclaimed:

"This is so educational, the world doesn't see this type of teaching or learning often. ❤️👏"

Other Briefly News stories about teacher

Source: Briefly News