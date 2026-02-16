South African Woman Shares US Visa Q&A That Got Her Approved, Mzansi Reacts
- A South African woman shared the exact questions she answered during her successful US visa interview, sparking discussion online
- She emphasised honesty, confidence, and clarity about her intentions as key factors in securing the visa
- Her TikTok video drew reactions from fellow South Africans, with many sharing their own visa experiences and seeking additional tips
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
A South African woman has sparked conversation online after sharing the questions she answered to successfully obtain a United States visa.
According to the article shared by Legit and the young lady's TikTok video, posted on 12 February 2026 under her social media handle @bluevezi09, detailed a Q&A session which many people online described as "simple but crucial" in her application process.
The young South African woman @bluevezi09 revealed some of the questions asked during her visa interview in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, at Cultural Care Au Pair. The first question was: "Where are you going?" She confidently replied:
"I am going to Atlanta, Georgia, in the United States of America."
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
The second question focused on the purpose of her visit: "What are you going to do there?" She explained, "I am going to participate in a cultural exchange program as an au pair."
@bluevezi09 was also asked about her current employment, to which she responded:
"I currently work at a retail store as a merchandiser and am studying at UNISA."
Finally, the interviewer asked about her plans upon returning to South Africa. She said she would be continuing with her studies and work.
The TikTok content creator @bluevezi09 shared that maintaining honesty and confidence during her interview was key to her successful visa application. She also encouraged others applying for similar visas to be clear about their intentions and ensure their documents and background information are accurate and up to date.
The South African woman who is now working as an au pair in America's video quickly attracted attention on TikTok, prompting many South Africans to comment on her tips. Some users expressed appreciation for the insights, while others requested more detailed advice for navigating the US visa process.
Watch the video below:
Mzansi shares their thoughts on the visa plug
South Africans took to the comments section to express their thoughts on the woman’s American visa hook-up, saying:
Princess N said:
"You did well♥️…The trick is not to lie and don’t over explain."
Ell shared:
"I was granted 10 years visa visitation. I stayed there few months, but I was miserable, missing home like crazy, and I had to come back, but everything was okay except their food hayi ngeke."
Rebotile stated:
"Weeh, I was asked the same questions 😂🤭 in that exact order."
Nikims03 replied:
"Got asked those exact same questions and got denied twice🕳️."
Sam’kaMajola commented:
"I was on your live and wanted to plug you with a place in ATL to do your hair. I’m in ATL too."
More on SA and foreign relations stories
- Briefly News recently reported on an American woman who shared her love story with a South African man, and posted a follow-up video after going viral.
- The SANDF launched a probe to investigate Iran's unexpected participation in False Bay naval exercises, and South Africans reacted online, debating the political fallout.
- A South African man told people that coming back home made him realise how much trauma he carries from the American police compared to the SAPS.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Johana Mukandila (Human Interest Editor) Johana Tshidibi Mukandila has been a Human Interest Reporter at Briefly News since 2023. She has over four years of experience as a multimedia journalist. Johana holds a national diploma in journalism from the Cape Peninsula University Of Technology (2023). She has worked at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, PAICTA, BONA Magazine and Albella Music Production. She is currently furthering her education in journalism at the CPUT. She has passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. Reach her at johana.mukandila@briefly.co.za