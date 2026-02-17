Russian media outlets have exposed the true identity of the controversial content creator known as Yaytseslav, exposing his real name as Vladislav Lyulkov

The widely used name Vyacheslav Trahov, previously thought to be his actual identity, was confirmed as a pseudonym, with the alias "Yaytseslav" also listed among his online handles

A media outlet SHOT published clear photos of Lyulkov without his signature Meta glasses, alongside details of his background as a self-described "professional seducer"

An infamous Russian man who allegedly had sordid encounters with women in Ghana had his identity revealed. Image: @kankamisaac479

Source: Twitter

A viral Russian figure previously known by his alias Yaytseslav became a hot topic on the internet after his video sparked international backlash in the second week of February 2026.

A popular Russian Telegram-based news channel, SHOT, reported on the uncover, describing Yaytseslav's activities in Ghana, while also unearthing his real name, Vladislav Lyulkov.

According to a first report by the publication Yen, SHOT's report described him as a 36-year-old blogger from Ulyanovsk who styled himself as an expert in attracting women, particularly those over 40, and promoted courses claiming success even without money.

The platform shared images showing his face unhidden by the smart glasses he allegedly used for discreet filming, providing visual proof that went against his earlier anonymous or masked appearances online.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

This latest exposure came as law enforcement in Ghana has escalated calls for accountability over privacy violations. Briefly News previously reported that following his exposure in Ghana, Yaytseslav broke his silence.

Lyulkov's chosen pseudonym is as disturbing as his grotesque activities

The name that many media outlets believed to have been Lyulov's real name, Vyacheslav Trahov, turned out to be a made-up Russian vulgarism of sorts.

Unsuspecting media houses kept using it before noting its unusual and crude translation in Russian, which we won't translate here due to its disturbing nature. Suffice it to say, it suggests he had deliberately chosen it as a provocative online persona tied to his lewd behaviour.

Lyulkov used the moniker "Yaytseslav" on platforms like TikTok and Telegram, where he posted teasers of interactions and restricted full videos behind a paywall, thereby revealing his motive to have also been financial.

The government of Ghana seeks to extradite Lyulkov

The identity confirmation intensified Ghana's response, with Communications Minister Sam George stating that the government aims to pursue extradition so Lyulkov could face charges under section 67 of the Cybersecurity Act, 2020.

The act prohibits non-consensual distribution of private images or recordings intended to cause emotional distress, much like Section 16 of South Africa's Cybercrimes Act 19 of 2020.

Ghana has sought to extradite Russian man Vladislav Lyulkov. Image: @Nana.Asamoah

Source: Facebook

More stories by Briefly News about Vladislav Lyulkov

A man has addressed the widespread outrage after videos surfaced showing him secretly recording interactions and private encounters with Ghanaian women. In a message posted on his private Telegram channel amid the backlash, he clarified that the controversial footage dated back almost a year.

The Russian man who kept his face out of viral videos was allegedly identified after a hallway clip revealed a matching blue wristwatch and outfit. Full versions of the private encounters were reportedly shared on a paid Telegram channel after short snippets circulated widely on TikTok and YouTube.

A Kenyan content creator went viral after a Russian man leaked private videos of her, sparking online debates and speculation.

Source: Briefly News