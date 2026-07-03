Zimbabwean event promoters are cancelling shows by South African artists due to public pressure and online tension

Organisers were worried about backlash and switched lineups to focus entirely on local talent

Zimbabwean social media users are calling for a cultural boycott, urging promoters to pick local artists over foreign acts

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Tensions over undocumented foreigners in South Africa are impacting the local music industry. Zimbabwean event promoters of The Mighty Zambezi Lager Bonfire Festival removed South African musical artist Musa Keys. The Buddie Beatz concert scheduled for 5 July 2026 dropped the iconic music group Mafikizolo. The move against South African performers comes after months of protests against illegal immigration in South Africa, which turned violent in some instances.

South Africans were happy that that Zimbabwean shows dropped South African artists. Image: @felipebalduino

Source: UGC

As online debates grow, public pressure in Zimbabwe forced music event organisers to change their plans. A Zimbabwean woman on TikTok is one of many who argued against supporting foreign entertainment while anti-foreigner protests persist in South Africa.

TikTok user @leesparkles101 shared a video insisting that local shows must prioritise local stars. There was a shift in booking patterns as Zimbabwean concert organisers began prioritising local talent to fill slots previously reserved for South African amapiano and pop stars. Musa Keys and Mafikizolo were officially dropped from two concert events, raising doubts about the expected performances by Mzansi artists in Zimbabwe. Watch the video below:

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Will Makhadzi perform in Zimbabwe?

Zimbabwean citizens' demand for local-first lineups spread to the UK, where fans want South African acts removed from the diaspora festival ZimFest. South African star Makhadzi is scheduled to perform at his Cheso Power Festival on 31 July, but questions are rising over whether organisers will give in to public pressure and cancel her appearance. Because of the shifting mood, South African artists face an uncertain future in neighbouring countries. Read the comments below:

Makhadzi is scheduled to perform in Zimbabwe on 31 July 2026 but uncertainty looms. Image: @makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

Natasha Zantsi said:

"Yes wena Zimfest, put Zim first 🤞🏼❤️"

Siphelele mahaye wrote:

"I am proud of Zimbabweans."

That one remarked:

"Zim artists must prosper. We didn't even know about the Zim fest until today. Shine Zim dollar shine."

Bongie Maduna 🇿🇦 added:

"😁I'm so proud of Zimbabweans for knowing their worth and choosing their own 👑🙏🏼

Nollan Moosa also felt that removing the South African artists was wise:

"Zimfest for Zim artists 🔥🙏🏾 we support you from South Ah."

Mellow also supported the exclusion:

"True ♥️every country for its OWN PEOPLE 😁"

MissTomCooks cheered:

"Love it for you guys❤️Zim artists, it’s your time to shine. You will see how good it feels to support your own❤️"

Mbalenhle🧿🌺 added:

"Love this for Zimbabwean artists 🥰 May they flourish and prosper🙏🏽♥️

Other Briefly News stories about South Africa and Zimbabwe

In a similar story, a Zimbabwean woman praised her fellow citizens for cancelling Mafikizolo's show in Zimbabwe, and it sparked a debate.

A Zimbabwean woman shows people that she returned to her home country after more than 20 years working as a supervisor in South Africa.

People were fascinated by an iTok video of a South African who chose to move to Zimbabwe, and she shared her soft life.

Source: Briefly News