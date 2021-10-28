Rachel and Siya Kolisi are a power couple in Mzansi who share their best and worst moments with their loyal followers

The Kolisis are a sweet bunch who try their best to make every moment with each other as special as possible

The family enjoy vacationing together so Briefly News decided to compile a few of their sweet 'time away' posts

'Keeping up with the Kolisis' is some people's favourite pastime so to save you the trouble, Briefly News found a few of the most amazing vacation pics shared by the well-known family to get you in your feels.

Briefly News takes a look at five exciting adventures the Kolisi family shared with the world. Image: @rachel_kolisi

Family time with the Kolisis is definitely something to keep up with

The Kolisi family are a wholesome bunch that make us feel all warm and fuzzy inside. Watching the kids grow up and being able to witness the everlasting love story of Rachel and Siya is truly heartwarming.

andBeyondPhinda

Power-mom Rachel shared an incredible journey the family shared at the andBeyondPhinda Private Game Reserve. Rachel said she took time away from her phone and spent some well-deserved relaxation time at the luxury lodge.

Blueberry Café

Rachel shared a few touching images of her and hubby Siya in the Midlands as they visited the Blueberry Café. The lovely couple embraced each other in the series of snaps she shared to Instagram.

Perivoli Lagoon House

On Mother's Day this year, the Kolisis spent time at the Perivoli Lagoon House on the Whale Coast. Rachel shared a humbling video of her kids waking her up in front of the stunning view.

Times Square

Starting 2020 off with a bang, Rachel shared a cute snap of herself in Times Square, New York, adding that she can't wait to go back there.

Durban vacay

Now that Siya has joined the Sharks, the family spent some time in Durban. Taking to Instagram, Rachel kept her loyal followers updated on her vacay time. She shared this adorable snap of her family at uShaka Marine World.

