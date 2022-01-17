A doting dad has gone onto social media to share photographs of his daughter and himself at the same age and Mzansi cannot stop gushing

Twitter user @Bonisile_RMS shared the nostalgic photographs on his page and peeps flooded his timeline with comments

Many users commented on how adorable the little girl was and added that she looks like both her mom and dad

A Pretoria man has gone onto social media to share pics of his daughter and himself at the same age and South Africans are loving it. Image: @Bonisile_RMS/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

A Pretoria man has gone onto Twitter to share pics of his daughter and she bears an uncanny resemblance to him.

Mzansi could not get enough the cute snap of the little girl dressed in a denim Mickey Mouse dungaree and pink t-shirt.

Father of two @Bonisile_RMS shared two photos on his Twitter profile with the caption:

“The father. The daughter.”

Tweeps could not be helping to comment on the cute snaps.

@YourBoy_TK said:

“You were once a cute man.”

@ms_LeLo_ said:

“Daughters are the biggest traitors I swear.”

@KwandaFox said:

“Your daughter is you, mos.”

@MmantshuS said:

“Haibo mos you are together...”

@Palesa_Nicole said:

“Actually looks a lot like her mom.”

@Bonisile_RMS said:

"Do you have proof ukuthi that's her mom?

@Bonisile_RMS said:

“The mother o tshwere hands ball.”

@kagisox6 said:

“It’s like she wasn’t involved in the process at all.”

@Yandazazz added:

“Yep she's yours.”

@Tsheki29 said:

“Carbon copy. She’s so cute.”

@rethabilechanel reacted:

“Did your parents see mohlagase for the first time and go like yep she’s yours co wow.”

@Barhulet said:

“Double double.”

@SibPhakSA said:

“You were your daughter?”

@_YamkelaJiba said:

“Ok, you gave birth to yourself.”

@Oluchuk95601586 said:

“Nope... looks like her mother.”

Source: Briefly News