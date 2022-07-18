An artist showed off his skill and love for Big Zulu at the same time by creating a special art piece for the South African artist

Big Zulu is beloved around the country as one of his artist fans dedicated an entire sculpture to much-loved the artist

The sculpture was no easy feat for the artist as it is a life-size version of Big Zulu with amazing details of the musician's hair and clothes

An artist created a big piece of art honouring their favourite musician. The sculptor, who is a fan of Big Zulu took the time to mould a realistic statue of the South African musician.

Big Zulu's fan created a sculpture of him, and the musician was impressed as he shared the art piece on social media. Image: Instagram/@big_zulu

Source: Instagram

Big Zulu got a chance to see the artwork and gave his opinion about the art piece of himself. The musician Big Zulu shared the sculpture on social media as he was completely taken by the handiwork.

Big Zulu grateful for fan's sculpture

A young man posted a picture of himself next to a life-size sculpture of Big Zulu holding a microphone. The sculpture of the South African musician is detailed as it accurately captured Big Zulu's locks and facial features.

Big Zulu was impressed with the statue of himself as he shared the post on Instagram. Big Zulu wrote:

"Ngiyabonga kakhulu Qhawe lakith (Thank you very much, my fellow hero)"

Big Zulu's sculpture reminds netizens of Rasta's paintings

Many wrote that the young man's work reminded them of Rasta, notorious for creating questionable paintings of celebrities. Others complimented the man for his talent as they recognised his creativity.

Thapelo Tyson commented:

"I agree with all those who say this is not Big Zulu.....Yes it's not him its a sculpture of him....This is creativity at its best.Keep it up young man❤️"

Nokuzola Ntenhle Lomuhle Nana

"Rasta's very own Son."

Wiseman Lungelo Nhlabathi commented:

"Young Rasta in the making."

Tj-butterfly Moitsi commented:

"God bless your hands craft man. Uhlule abaningi, what they know is to troll those who try. Keep up the good job boyza"

Busisiwe Florence commented:

"We have to encourage our young generation to do something and show their talents than to be on the streets using substances...keep up the good work brother...I'm very sure that Nkabi yeZulu will really love what you did...Big Zulu fans really knows how he respect and adore people who challenge life with trying and doing good things. Big up brother."

Morata Melo commented:

"He will be the best in the future. Youcan see it."

Benjamin Kgagodi commented:

"Good work young mane you are so talented pls don't give up boy."

