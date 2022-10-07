Collen Mashawana is just one of the selfless philanthropists that are restoring hope in the people of Mzansi. Through his trust, Collen blesses the less fortunate with homes, giving them a fresh start.

Collen Mashawana has blessed many people with new homes and a second chance at making something of themselves. Image: Facebook / Collen Mashawana

Source: Facebook

One of Mr Mashawana’s greatest hopes is that the people who he helps find strength and worthiness in themselves and create a brighter future.

Briefly News is honoured every time we share one of his stories, as his selfless acts of kindness touch more hearts than those who he has helped directly.

Collen Mashawana shares heartfelt post about why he is so committed to building homes, Mzansi applauds

A while back, Collen shared a heartfelt post about why he is so committed to building homes for the less fortunate, which Mzansi wholeheartedly loved.

The inspirational post was uploaded to Facebook, where many of the selfless entrepreneur's fans shared their thoughts on his statement. Collen Mashawana has helped many disadvantaged individuals over the years, and the first two sentences of his post highlight this:

"I want to build beautiful & safe homes for our grandmothers & grandfathers. I want those living with disabilities to know that I think of them all the time."

Gogo, 74, who lived in old broken car finally blessed with new RDP house after waiting for 26 years

One person that Collen helped was a 74- year-old Gogo Ngqulwana who had been living in an old broken car in Orange Farm

The old lady had applied for an RDP house in 1996 and only 26 years later had her dream of having a home of her own finally come true.

Selfless businessman helps build home for single mother of 9 children who lived in dilapidated mud house

Times are tough, and one mother of nine was blessed beyond measure. The woman and her children were living in a decapitated mud house before the community stepped in to help.

Mr Mashawana, along with CMF and his foundation, the Mampeule Foundation, stepped in to give this family a liveable home.

Collen Mashawana commits to build home for poor unemployed woman living in shack with rare medical condition

Meida Ramuhala is a woman who suffered from a rare tumour on her chin, which was successfully removed. However, her living conditions proved an added burden due to her inability to find employment.

Meida’s situation was brought to the Collen Mashawana Foundation’s attention by the MEC of Limpopo Dr Phophi Ramathuba, calling for assistance.

Family of 9 with new home, grateful man struggles to hold back tears

Collen Mashawana helped out an impoverished family of nine with a new home, which was quite an emotional experience for the father.

Collen told the tale about the poor family of nine who had been living in a two-room shack and relied on social grants to survive. He also shared the story of the father, Oom Dirk Coetzee, who had lost both his grandchild and mother in a span of two months.

Collen Mashawana finally hands over new home to KZN gogo, Mzansi peeps share their joy: “We are happy for you”

Stepping into a new home can be a very joyful event, and that's exactly what happened when a sweet gogo got handed over a new home by Collen Mashawana.

Gogo Maphumulo was a victim of the flooding earlier this year in KZN, where her mud hut had been destroyed. The Collen Mashawana Foundation, in partnership with Ukhozi FM and Old Mutual, built the lady a fully furnished two-bedroom house to assist her.

