Reality television star Musa Mseleku is a proud father after his youngest son Mnini's achievements at school. The doting dad shared a snap of his high-achieving son. Tokyo Sexwale turned heads on social media when photos tying the knot with a beautiful model trended online.

Former radio presenter and alleged July 4 Unrest instigator Ngizwe Mchunu raised eyebrows when he was spotted eating 4 plates of food at an event.

A teacher and her two students stole hearts when their video busting cool dance moves in the corridor went viral. Talented homeless man Bonga got an opportunity of a lifetime, and Mzansi is happy for him.

1. 'Uthando Nes'thembu' star Musa Mseleku celebrates his son Mnini being top achiever, SA in awe: "Our farmer"

Musa Mseleku has taken to his timeline to sing his youngest son Mnini's praises. The proud father celebrated the clever little boy for being a top achiever at his school.

The young farmer was awarded a certificate for his hard work throughout the 2022 academic year. Taking to Instagram, the polygamist excitedly told his Instagram followers that Mnini has a bright future ahead of him. The Uthando Nes'thembu star captioned a snap of Mnini showing off his certificate:

"His name is Mnini Musakawukhethi Banelebonke Mseleku, our next future leader."

2. Photos inside Tokyo Sexwale’s wedding to alleged gorgeous model bae leaves curious South Africans confused

South African businessman and politician Mosima Gabriel "Tokyo" Sexwale had cyber citizens left with many questions after photos from his apparent wedding went viral online.

Images shared by Twitter @Ms_Onesimo on Sunday show Sexwale dressed in a suit, hand in hand with a young and beautiful bride as they leave the wedding venue. The post also included photos of the supposed father of the bride walking the woman down the aisle and the vibey wedding reception.

"Thought Tokyo Sexwale was already married to the other girly. Looked like a nice wedding," the tweet was captioned.

3. Video of Ngizwe Mchunu Eating 4 Plates of Food at an Event Leaves Mzansi In Awe

Former radio personality and alleged July unrest instigator Ngizwe Mchunu has become the talk of the town again after yet another one of his videos made rounds on social media.

This time, Ngizwe was spotted sitting and eating four plates of food all by himself at what looked like a traditional ceremony.

"Ziyakhala," one TikTok user commented on the video. However, other TikTok users found the video concerning. @masondo207 said people could love all they want, but he thinks Ngizwe has a problem and needs help.

4. Teacher dancing with 2 pupils in school corridor is a whole mood: “Ama2k are having all the fun in the world”

From fire dance routines to hilarious pranks and challenges, the teachers and learners of this day and age are living their best lives at school.

A video recently shared by Twitter user @jah_vinny_23 shows two pupils and a teacher demonstrating a vibey dance routine in a school corridor to a catchy song.

The dance was clearly well rehearsed as the trio danced together in sync and showed off their complex and entertaining moves.

5. Talented homeless man Bonga gets opportunity of a lifetime with help of kind woman, SA moved

Bonga Sithole's luck seems to be turning around after his TikTok video went viral last week. The lady, who discovered him, Sisanda Qwabe posted a video of Mzansi's internet sensation at the studio recording a commercial.

Bonga has been off the streets for a week now, and it seems his unique voice will be narrating an education commercial.

The well-spoken homeless man captured many people's attention with his higher-grade English vocabulary. Sisanda found him on the streets begging for change and has since been helping him turn his life around.

