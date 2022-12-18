Sizwe Dhlomo had his followers' jaws on the floor when he shared pictures of his massive backyard. A woman showed social media users how to save R50K in 2023 using the envelope-stuffing method.

A young man hustling as a photographer inspired his followers when he showed off the large sum of money he saved from his business. BI Phakathi had Mzansi in their feels when he helped a father with two sons.

Sizwe Dhlomo's backyard stunned peeps, BI Phakathi assisted a stranger with two children and a young man shows off his savings.

Social media users were wowed by a young man's neat shack. Peeps commended him for ensuring that his place is spotless.

1. Woman shows people on TikTok how to save R50k in 2023 with a 100 envelope stuffing challenge: SA’s wowed

Saving is so important, but it can also be daunting. One lady took the time to share her secret of saving R50k in just 100 envelopes.

With people living pay cheque to pay cheque, saving is not something that a lot of households do. So, not many children learn how to save.

TikTok user @nomazdiaries shared a video in which she showed people her 100 envelope stuffing challenge that helped her save R50k. With it being just 100 envelopes it makes it easier to small amounts rather than stressing a huge lump sum every month.

2. Sizwe Dhlomo shows off his stunning backyard, Mzansi stunned by the size of it

Sizwe Dhlomo sparked a lot of questions after posting his backyard on Twitter with the caption: "good morning."

Many people were in disbelief and thought that it was a parking lot, one brave person asked:

"@SizweDhlomo manje Bhuda that’s your front yard?"

Responding to the question, Sizwe shared that it is just his backyard. He continued to share more when another Twitter user said if that is the inside of his yard then it shows that he has really worked hard.

3. Young man shows off huge savings from hustling as a photographer in viral TikTok video, Mzansi very proud

Videos of youngsters motivating each other with their savings have become a trend on TikTok as we approach the end of the year.

Many people have remained disciplined by avoiding reckless spending this year, and now they are marvelling at their randelas saved in piggy banks, plastic bottles and tin containers.

A photographer with the handle @mfundo1mlambo joined in on the fun and displayed his savings sprawled out on his bed.

4. BI Phakathi helps father with 2 young boys who was crying because he couldn’t give them anything for Christmas

BI Phakathi, South Africa's faceless philanthropist helped a dedicated loving father be able to give his family a Christmas. The footage of the touching moment is heartbreaking but so fulfilling.

The festive season comes with a lot of financial pressure, especially for parents who want to give their children the world. It is soul-destroying for any parent to tell their child no when other children around them are getting gifts.

One father was breaking down when BI saw him on the side of the road. The man has two small boys with him who he professed his undying love for.

BI asked the father what was wrong and he explained that his heart was breaking as all he wanted to do this year was give his family a nice Christmas.

5. Young man shares picture of his neat bedroom in tin shack: Mzansi wowed by how clean and well laid out it is

You do not need a mansion or millions to keep your home neat and tidy. One young man filled hearts with pride when he showed off his neat little home.

Life truly becomes more beautiful when you respect and appreciate what you have, even if it is not much. This young man reminded many people of that.

Facebook user Papa'Ga Reäh took to the popular page Make your bedroom beautiful �with Thembi's Linen � to show off his humble home.

