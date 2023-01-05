South Africa continues to be fascinated by Bonga Sithole, the homeless man who stole Mznais's hearts in a viral moment

In a recent video, Bonga told people where he would be staying for a day and it got a lot of attention on TikTok

People could not help but crack jokes about Bonga's answer to a stranger who was asking him where he was sleeping

Bonga Sithole continues to be an interesting topic for South Africans. Recently the homeless man told people that he was booked into a guest house for the night.

South Africans reacted to seeing a video of Bonga Sithole saying he was booked into a guest house for one day. Image: TikTok/@aizyphetoe

People saw a video of him talking about the news. Online users reacted to hearing Bonga disclose his whereabouts.

Bonga Sithole gets a roof over his head for the night

A TikTok by @aizyphetoe shows someone running into Bonga and asking him where he staying. In the video, the viral sensation said that he was booked into a guest house for the day.

South African got invested in Bonga's life after his heartbreaking story went viral. The country has been on a roller coaster ride with Bonga going in and out of rehab. Online users commented on the latest video of Bonga.

MotsoS commented:

"He said Sandton City and looked at you guys like ya’ll are the homeless ones - I’m crying."

Aizy Aesthetic wrote:

"Nah for real he flexes different."

user8141761709377 commented:

"This Bonga guy has played us all as the country."

tlakinkadimeng commented:

"Wa mbhora this guy shem."

Zama KaMafikeni Msibi commented:

"This one and Ramaphosa, same Whatsapp group."

user4660728468930 commented:

"Regular basis."

Sandra Marere commented:

'He doesn't look high his actually clean and sober."

AboMzala commented:

"The charisma he has, I really pray God sticks out for him regardless of whether he wants to or not man. this soul can't be lost in vain man and many others."

"Knows his worth": Bonga Sithole gets R10 donation, SA split as he's unimpressed

Briefly News previously reported that Bonga Sithole has been a hot topic among netizens since he returned to old habits. The latest update about the local man shows his reaction to getting some money while begging.

South Africans have been following his story closely and have much to say about his facial expression. Netizens speculated that his face communicated that he wasn't satisfied with the money he was being given.

Bonga upset South Africa when he discharged himself from rehab and returned to living on the streets. A recent picture of him made the rounds on Twitter as people shared their opinions on his reaction to getting a R10 donation.

