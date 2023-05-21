Kind businessman Collen Mashwana recently blessed two previously displaced families with keys to their new homes

The Hlengwa and Jileka families were victims of the floods that hit KwaZulu-Natal in April 2022

Both families have about 10 members and were forced to live in backrooms before the housing project was complete

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

After almost a year since they lost their homes during the tragic floods that hit KwaZulu-Natal in April 2022, two displaced families now finally have a place to call home again.

Two families will now rest easy in their new homes thanks to Collen Mashawana. Image: Collen Mashawana/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The Hlengwa and Jileka families were fortunate enough to receive the assistance of Collen Mashawana and his partners, who put their heads and resources together to help them in their time of great need.

The Hlengwa and Jikela families' homes caved in during the KZN floods

Zibeleni Hlengwa who shared a house with her daughters and grandchildren lost her home during the KZN floods after it collapsed and was destroyed.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The family was forced to seek temporary refuge with their neighbours. According to Mashawana's Facebook post, the family of 10 currently had been staying in a one-bedroom mud house that they constructed. None of them are employed and they depend solely on the SASSA grant.

The second family was that of Baba Zamokwakhe Jileka, a 67-year-old man also living with his children and grandchildren.

They too, are a family of 10 who had been living in the two backrooms constructed outside the main house that was damaged by the floods.

The Jikelas are also dependent on the SASSA grant.

Through the KZN Rebuild Intervention Program, the Collen Mashawana Foundation and Old Mutual Foundation the families were given the keys to their new fully furnished homes with electricity and water.

"We are fully committed to supporting the people of Kwazulu Natal during this recovery phase, and to ensure that we bring normalcy to the affected vulnerable groups," Mashawana said.

South Africans commend Collen Mashawana

Collen has become known for his efforts to help those in need, especially disadvantaged families who have lost their homes or need adequate housing. With the support, he handed over keys to some of the most deserving families in Mzansi.

SA peeps showered the kind businessman with praises as they lauded his humanitarian contribution to society.

Zwane Khayalami Khethokuhle commented:

"May the Lord acknowledge and act toward such generous heart now and forever...we see the glory of the Lord out of this man."

Classy WAY responded:

"Very impressive! May God continue to bless you Mr ."

Aubrey Papakk Mashisani said:

"Very impressive! May you be bless in all areas of your life for the deeds that you doing for our nation ."

Eric Taylor Shange commented:

"This is a wonderful job indeed. We thank the team for such amazing doing and wish u more blessings as you help those in need."

Ntswaki Thobejane wrote:

"Great Job... God bless you ."

Lesley Marais replied:

"Congratulations hope have many happy more years there."

Pam Mela replied:

"May God continue to bless you bhuti Collen."

Nonto Hlophe reacted:

"Inkosi ibusise leso sandla nalapho nithethe khona."

Gogo, 74, who lived in an old broken car finally blessed with a new RDP house after waiting for 26 years

In a related article, Briefly News reported that one brick at a time, the Collen Mashwana Foundation (CMF) is helping change many South Africans' lives and dire circumstances.

The latest recipient was 74- year-old Gogo Ngqulwana who had been living in an old broken car in Orange Farm.

Businessman, Collen Mashwana took to Facebook to share how the Department of Social Development led by Minister Lindiwe Zulu and the CMF, visited the gogo earlier this year.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News