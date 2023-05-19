The owners of SG Bakery were hijacked by three gunmen while making deliveries in Umlazi, Durban

One of the businessmen was shot while fleeing the gunmen while his business partner has been left traumatised

The three hijackers are allegedly well-known by the community of Umlazi F section

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

DURBAN- Two bakery owners from Umlazi fell victim to a carjacking while making deliveries in the KwaZulu-Natal township.

The owners of SG bakery were hijacked by three gunmen while making deliveries in Umlazi. Image: SG Bakery/Facebook & stock photo/Getty Images

Source: UGC

One of the owners of the SG Bakery was shot while trying the flee three hijackers who opened fire on their vehicle. The man is recovering in hospital while his partner has been left with trauma from the incident.

Umlazi Bakery owner targeted by hijackers while making deliveries

Business partners Mbonisi Gumede and Siya Shabane were delivering baked goods to a shot in Umlazi F section on Wednesday morning, 17 May, TimesLIVE reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A relative to Shabane, Nokuthula Mnguni, detailed how the hijacking happened.

Mnguni said that the SG Bakery owners were making deliveries when they saw three men walking around their bakkie. The men left and hid around the, waiting for their chance to pounce on the unsuspecting businessmen.

Hijackers open fire on unsuspecting Umlazi bakery owners

As Gumede and Shabane drove away, the gunmen opened fire on their vehicle. The bakery owners managed to get out of the vehicle, and the hijackers took the car.

Mnguni said that while Shabane fled the gunmen, he turned back and saw Gumede lying on the road. He had been shot, SowetanLIVE reported.

Shabane managed to get a phone from a community member and called for help.

The men responsible for the hijacking are reportedly well-known in the community, and there were witnesses to the incident.

SA suspects jealousy motivated the Umlazi hijacking

Below are some comments:

Ian Rob complained:

"Highjacked and shot at by his own people... And you wonder why this country will never come right."

@ManRichD speculated:

"I don't think it's petty criminals my suspect is big role players in that industry they don't want competition."

@OJMasuku complained:

"We are our worst enemies."

@Njabuloandy added:

"This is the uMlazi I know. Anyone who tried to make it out gets murdered."

4 arrested for allegedly kidnapping and hijacking victim found on LGBTQIA+ dating app

In another story, Briefly News reported that four men targeting members of the LGBTQIA+ community were arrested and charged with hijacking, kidnapping and extortion.

The group were arrested at a restaurant in Parktown in Gauteng after hijacking, kidnapping and robbing a 26-year-old man. The men allegedly chatted with the victim on an LGBTQIA+ dating app and lured him to a secluded area.

Police Spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the victim was robbed of his personal items, including his bank cards and Mercedes C180. She said the criminals used the victim’s cards to make several purchases.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News