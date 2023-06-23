Mzansi's favourite teacher prepared herself for labour by participating in the babymama challenge on TikTok

Mzansi fell in love with her amapiano dance moves in the babymama challenge and her baby bump

People flooded her TikTok video comment sections with congratulatory messages

Mrs Bullock showcased her amapiano moves while doing the babymama challenge. Source: @deemrsbee

Source: TikTok

In the realm of social media challenges, Mzansi's favourite teacher Mrs Bullock, participated in the babymama challenge in the maternity ward.

Embracing the babymama challenge with amapiano style

In a video she shared on TikTok, Mrs Bullock is seen doing the babymama challenge in the maternity ward as she prepares to welcome her baby girl. The video got more than 30 000 views and people can't get enough of the heavily pregnant teacher.

Mrs Bullock was in perfect sync with her dance routine, not missing a beat as she incorporated amapiano dance moves in the babymama challenge. See the video below:

Celebrating new life by dancing into parenthood

Followers flooded her comment section with messages congratulating her and some commenting about her baby bump.

Rebecca Mabula said:

"Congratulations, mommy, I love how you danced till the last day."

Ntharbee commented:

"Good luck, all the best. See you soon with our little majaivana."

Tlamelo Matsime added:

"I’ve been stressed about why my bump is so small. Then I got better when I saw yours."

call me Anisha said

"In South Africa there has to be amapiano moves in every dance."

AudreyM72 added

"You look so cute in that small belly. I'm an elephant in my pregnancy... Safe delivery."

In an Instagram post, Mrs Bullock shared that she welcomed her baby girl named Nova-Leigh. She also thanked her husband for his support.

Source: Briefly News