This woman is ready to be a makoti, and she showed off her skills in an awesome TikTok video

TikTok user @ofisiwethezulugirl attended a Pedi wedding in Limpopo and had a blast

Mzansi loved seeing the white lady living her best culture-rich life, serving lit vibes

A young white woman showed herself grooving at a Pedi wedding in Limpopo, and the video has gone viral on TikTok.

This babe attended a Pedi wedding in Limpopo and had a blast. Image: TikTok / @ofisiwethezulugirl

Source: TikTok

Our Rainbow Nation shines through in moments like this, and people really love seeing cultures blending.

Young white woman grooves at Pedi wedding in Limpopo

TikTok user @ofisiwethezulugirl shared a video of her dancing at a Pedi wedding that she attended in Limpopo. Her confidence was on another level!

Take a look at this beautiful future makoti doing her thing:

Mzansi people loved the girl’s energy

This is the content people cannot get enough of. The comments section is filled with hype for the woman and her energy.

Read some of the comments:

her. Shared:

“She was having the time of her life , I love it.”

PHESTOS loved it:

“This is very beautiful, you should see my face now, smiling and blushing ☺️”

deediks_98❤ clapped:

“You really made our day here, even my daughter can't get enough of your videos on my phone ”

LEBZA MAMS shared:

“Nice... We did this step last year on my wedding day ”

White schoolgirl in KZN township has Mzansi loving her, Durban man interviews her in funny TikTok

In related news, Briefly News reported that a petrol attendant in Durban was in his hood, Magabeni, when he spotted a white kid walking from school. The man recorded a video where she answered his questions in isiZulu, and they were a hit on TikTok.

People were fascinated to see the white student speak isiZulu. Many people also shared their opinions about Sidelile High School.

A TikTok account run by petrol attendant @daozzie_sa shows a cute interaction with a school child from Magabeni township. In the video, the school kid tells the man that her name is Amahle Hendricks, and she attends Sidelile High School. The girl not only understood the questions the TikTokker asked but answered them in isiZulu.

Source: Briefly News