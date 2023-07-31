A young woman chose to prank her family by doing the Eno challenge that is trending on TikTok

In the video, the woman ingested Eno, causing it to create a fizzy effect in her mouth, before playfully collapsing

Some viewers found the act amusing and praised her acting skills, and others expressed concern about such dangerous pranks

A prank video went viral on TikTok. Image: @xaviismkhosi1

Source: TikTok

A young woman decided to play a scary prank on her family. She faked a seizure using the popular antacid, Eno.

SA woman takes part in the Eno challenge

The TikTok video was posted on July 30 by @xaviismkhosi1 and has already clocked 1 million views.

In the clip, the woman puts Eno in her mouth, causing it to fizz. She then entered the living room where her family members were and playfully collapsed, shaking as if experiencing a real seizure.

Naturally, her family members were alarmed and immediately rushed to her aid.

She quickly stopped the prank when she realised that she was traumatising her family who were freaking out.

Video of believable Eno prank gets Mzansi talking

Some viewers found the act hilarious, admiring the woman's acting skills, while others voiced concern, stating that such pranks trivialise serious health issues.

Watch the video below:

Netizens rate the prankster's acting skills

@leandralilly said:

"The lady in green uvele wayoyihlalela phansi."

@gias_granny posted:

"Everybody is traumatised. For a moment they forgot about the beers."

@maureen69 commented:

"Give that girl an acting job.Sy moet actress gawiesit."

@ebwilliams93 wrote:

"No man. Here I am crying with the aunty. Jy moenie so gemaak vir hulle man."

@pheliswakuta mentioned:

"I can’t stop laughing. "

@tyroneq12 stated:

"I think she won this. The lady with the white hat really loves you."

@busisijora said:

"Some things are not pranks, because when it’s happening for real they won’t take you seriously."

@tebatso added:

"Moral of the story is that your family loves you more than anything.Never forget that when you are going through the most."

