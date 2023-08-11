A South African man took to social media to share a funny story of how he and his partner learned of their pregnancy

In a Twitter post, the man shares that his bae had complained about nausea and blamed it on coffee

The man joked that the coffee in question was now five months old as he shared a photo of their cute son

Some women experience very mild symptoms in the early stages of pregnancy These symptoms can be easily mistaken for PMS or other conditions, so women may not realise that they are pregnant until much later.

A man shared how his pregnant partner thought her nausea was from coffee. Image: @KgothatsoMape/Twitter

A Mzansi man, @KgothatsoMape took to social media to share how he and his partner discovered they were having a little bundle of joy after the woman started to feel unwell, suspecting it might be from coffee she'd had.

In a Twitter post that features a photo of their adorable son, he wrote:

"A few months back she texted me; 'I’m feeling a bit nauseous and it’s probably just coffee'… the coffee is 5 months old today."

Netizens react to Twitter post with witty comments

Many netizens cracked jokes at the man's post and complimented how cute the "cup of coffee" was.

@Cabhaza commented:

"A person I know thought she had a kidney infection. The kidney infection is a teenager now ."

@Joan_Afc said:

"The coffee is cute . "

Congratulations to you both.

@KENNYRAVEN commented:

"5 months old cappuccino."

@unitedinminds wrote:

"Parent to parent, bet that priceless coffee also keeps her up way more effectively than any other kind she's ever had. ✌."

@Bonisile_RMS said:

"This is a very beautiful cup (Super cute, btw! Congrats!)."

@SoulFairy3 replied:

"What a cute cup of milk coffee ."

Woman washes mother's Tupperware before telling her she's pregnant

In another story, Briefly News reported that there are many reasons why a woman might be nervous to announce her pregnancy. Some women worry their family, friends, or coworkers will not be happy about their pregnancy. They may be afraid of being judged, criticised, or even disowned.

A young woman @kamo0632 took to social media to share how she chose to soften the blow of breaking the news of her pregnancy to her mother.

A video posted on TikTok shows an unusual amount of Tupperware dishes and containers laid out to dry outside after the young woman had washed them.

