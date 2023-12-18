A touching Facebook post reveals a letter written to a struggling mother, relieving her of a financial burden

The inspiring letter, which assures the mother that tough times do not last, but tough people do, goes viral

The Facebook post garners a flood of positive comments as people from all walks of life celebrate the heartening act of kindness

In a heartening display of gratitude and kindness, a Facebook post has taken the internet by storm, featuring a letter written by a man to his mother.

Words of kindness to struggling mother goes viral

The letter, shared on the page AngryBecauseICare, unveils a touching story from the man's childhood when his mother struggled to purchase a trumpet for him.

The heartfelt letter relieves the mother of any financial burden associated with the trumpet purchase, expressing deep appreciation for her sacrifices. The person who wrote the letter reminded the woman that tough times do not last, but tough people do, echoing a sentiment of resilience and strength.

See the letter below:

Letter inspires kindness in others

The inspiring letter quickly went viral, striking a chord with social media users who were moved by the expression of gratitude and the powerful message embedded in the words. The comments section of the Facebook post is filled with messages of celebration as people from various backgrounds come together to applaud the gesture.

Read some of the comments:

Rachel Cloud loved it:

“More of this and less of multi-corporation greed, please. ”

Nikki Hobson got emotional:

“Oh my goodness that was the sweetest.”

Ciara Nichole Kline shared:

“Truly a person who understands the importance of music in a young kid's life and the struggle of a parent trying to provide. I wish more people understood. ❤️”

Marilyn Alvey said:

“We could use more people like that in our world today. What a blessing.”

BI Phakathi helps struggling mom of six

Briefly News reported that BI Phakathi consistently goes above and beyond to help those in need. He showers people with money, food, and other necessities, often surprising them with unexpected kindness.

His actions demonstrate a genuine desire to improve the lives of others.

A single mom in South Africa went viral after sharing her story on Moja Love. Tshenolo, who cares for six kids, lives in poverty and can only afford spaza shops.

