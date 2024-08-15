An adorable video of a toddler embracing other family members while ignoring their mother has gone viral

X user @Enezator shared the wholesome clip showing the hilarious results of the happy family's little experiment

The scenes had online users in stitches, with many expressing their funny takes on it in the comments section

A viral video of a family shows a toddler showing affection to other relatives but its mother. Images: Friend of Mars and Jacob Wackerhausen

Although cute, babies are also the toughest customers, capable of causing the most laughter in a home while throwing the loudest tantrums.

In a medium-sized family of five — with two already grown-up children — a toddler completes the perfect picture.

Baby snubs mom for other relatives

Add who the tiny tot favours more over the other from their relatives, and you have a funny little situation on your hands.

An X user, @Enezator, posted a wholesome clip showing a happy family doing a little experiment, and the results were hilarious.

The caption read:

"Why does this usually happen?"

The 36-second video shows a mom, dad, brother and sister hunching down next to each other in an area of their home.

The youngest member of the family is seen being made to approach them from the opposite end, about two metres away, as they all bid him towards them.

The toddler hilariously zips across the floor and into their dad's arms first.

In the second instance, the child, wearing a onesie, is seen striding into the arms of their teenage big brother, ignoring their mother and older sister.

A third try shows the baby gunning for the two women but clearly into the embrace of the younger of the two.

The mom is left light-heartedly quizzing:

"Nine months for what? [Calling] for what, for what?"

The clip ends with the child left only with their mother to go, to which the woman says:

"Sympathy hug."

Netizens share a good laugh

The hilarious scenes blazed quite the trail as the material garnered over 23 million views in less than 24 hours.

It also attracted 110,000 likes, 10,000 bookmarks, 5,800 reposts, and 1,300 replies.

Briefly News looks at the funny reactions to it.

@MaryMartis4 wrote:

" Mom is responsible for the boundaries, not the brother or sister. Wait until the little one does not feel well. Mom comes first."

@rogeriomarquest said:

"Seems like the mom is the only one in the family who says 'no' and does her best to inculcate some self-discipline in the little youngling."

@KoutureMag added:

"Must be a girl. Girls tend to love fathers and male energy more. She went to her sister because she was in front and [being] the loudest."

