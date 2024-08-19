A hun tested her mom’s generosity on TikTok, asking how many likes she'd need for an R20,000 Michael Kors handbag

Instead of waiting, her mom immediately transferred the money, leaving social media users amazed and envious

The heartwarming gesture sparked admiration, with many praising the mother-daughter duo's bond

A mom didn’t hesitate when her daughter asked for an R20,000 Michael Kors handbag, transferring the money instantly. Images: Gallo images/Stock and @buhlebenk0si.

Source: TikTok

In another TikTok trend that has caught the attention of many, @buhlebenk0si decided to test her mom’s generosity by asking how many likes she would need to get before her mother buys her an R20,000 Michael Kors handbag for university.

However, her mom didn’t wait for the likes to continue or even participate in the trend.

Instead, she asked her daughter if she genuinely wanted the bag and, without hesitation, transferred the R20,000 for her to make the purchase.

Mzansi was amazed by the swift gesture

@buhlebenk0si's mother's unexpected gesture left social media users both amazed and envious, as they took to the comments section to share their reactions.

Many South Africans gushed over the mother-daughter duo, who served parenting goals for everyone.

The video's touching display of motherly love and support resonated deeply with viewers, proving once again that a mother's love sometimes knows no bounds—even with a price tag.

One user, @ramonas_prettier.sister, expressed her delight:

"Not even a 'misunderstanding' in sight 😂 she did what needed to be done ♥️😂"

@Kgothatso_Kekana.01 couldn’t hide her astonishment:

"R20,000 just like that 😭😭"

@mrs_wife_hammer joked about her mom’s parenting:

"My mom needs to do better as a mother..😭😭😭"

@Rams humorously asked:

"Is your mom willing to teach my mom how it's done 😭?"

Some users shared their own experiences of parental generosity. @cathrinemalope proudly commented:

"I got my Shein cart cleared and Luella bags today 😏😏 my mom is everything. I love her."

@Kuhlekonke Hlatshwayo playfully requested:

"Ngicela ungiboleke umawakho 🥺" [Can I borrow your mom?]

Another heartfelt comment came from @Zakithi Zungu🇿🇦, who reminisced:

"😭😭 this is making me miss my mom because she was a woman of action when it came to her kids ❤️❤️"

Lastly, @tholumusazuluboyz had a humorous take on the situation, remarking:

"🤣🤣😂😂 your mom is making sure she sets the standard for whoever wants you."

Durban daughters receive apartments with Title Deeds

Briefly News reported that a South African father went viral on TikTok after gifting his two daughters apartments each at their Umemulo ceremony.

The video shows the daughters surprised and overjoyed as they receive the framed title deeds.

The video gained much traction, and Mzansi viewers applauded the father's generosity.

