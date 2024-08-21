A young boy was hilariously choosy about which toy gun he wanted his mom to get him

The little man hilariously wanted a gun that was as big as him and it was also quite expensive

The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the situation hilariously funny

A little boy wanted a R400 toy gun, leaving the internet in laughter. Images: @nduhdube

Source: TikTok

A video of a young kid wanting a huge toy gun at a store has made rounds on social media, leaving the internet in laughter.

In a TikTok clip uploaded by @nduhdube, the young kiddo is at a store with his mom. They are at a toy aisle looking at toy guns. The mom showed her son a small one, but the boy was not having it. He wanted a big one.

The young man pointed a toy gun that cost R400 - lol. When he was asked why he wanted the one he pointed to, he mentioned the size. His mom also asked who was he gonna shoot with such a huge toy gun. He responded, saying he just wanted to shoot around, not necessarily shoot at anyone.

Boy hilariously wants a gun his height

Watch the funny TikTok video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

TikTok users laugh at the boy

The video gained over 400k views, with many online users finding the situation hilariously funny.

@𝙅𝙪𝙣𝙜𝙠𝙤𝙤𝙠 𝙉𝙙𝙡𝙤𝙫𝙪 commented:

"Lapho he's the same height as the gun he wants😂😂😂❤️."

@Milly shared:

"I learned that going to the shops alone is stressless 😄😄."

@lethukuthula ka gwaqaza joked:

"Inkabi was born."

@Somebody was entertained:

"He has enemies."

@tendyyy adored:

"I love the voice."

@TheRealMtswala joked:

"Take him to the taxi rank😂😂 he's ready."

@Petuy asked:

"Awa how old is Thingo? 🤣🤣🤣🤣"

@𝒫 𝑀𝒶𝓃 𝑀𝒽𝓁𝓊𝓃𝑔𝓊 said:

"That’s a Solider for sure 😂😂😂😂."

Kids impress netizens after depositing cash in toy banks

In another story, Briefly News reported about two kids who deposited cash in toy banks, attracting the internet's attention.

A video of two children depositing their savings into a kiddie's bank has inspired Mzansi netizens. A video posted on TikTok shows the girls sitting on a bed as they deposit several banknotes into the battery-powered bank device. Whether a child's goal is to buy a new toy, save up for college, or take a trip, learning how to save money will help them achieve their goals.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News