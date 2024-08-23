A mom proudly gifted her 14-year-old son a Capitec bank card, celebrating his responsible nature

Financial expert Nandi Mthimkhulu highlighted the benefits of teaching kids money management early, stressing the importance of parental guidance

The gesture sparked a lively online discussion, with parents sharing their experiences and insights

A proud mom gifted her 14-year-old son a Capitec bank card, praising his maturity. Images: @khaitseli_debbietsokz.

Source: TikTok

In a heartwarming moment, a proud mother recently gifted her 14-year-old son a Capitec bank card, sharing her joy at raising a well-mannered and responsible young man.

The mom, who couldn’t contain her excitement, took to social media to express her pride, noting that her son is a "great kid" who has earned her trust.

The upside of making children financially savvy

Financial expert Nandi Mthimkhulu spoke to Briefly News and weighed in on the trend of parents gifting bank cards to their young teens, noting the potential benefits and challenges.

"Introducing children to financial responsibility at a young age is a fantastic way to build their understanding of money management. It allows them to learn the value of saving, budgeting, and making informed spending decisions."

"However, it's crucial that parents guide their children through this process. Setting clear rules and expectations and monitoring their spending habits can help prevent misuse and teach them important lessons about financial discipline."

She added that this early exposure can have long-term benefits.

"By the time they reach adulthood, they will already have a solid foundation in managing their finances, which is a skill that will serve them well throughout their lives."

Mzansi reacts to Mom's gesture

The video highlights a small gesture, which signifies a big step toward financial independence, resonated with many parents online, sparking a lively discussion about the right age for children to start handling their money:

One user, @queeneth1050, shared her admiration with @khaitseli_debbietsokz, commenting:

"Owami una 12 bt angayiququda nge minute ngiyambongela uboy uyabonakala ukuthi uyahlonipha" [My son is 12, but he would finish it in a minute. I congratulate the boy; it's clear that he is respectful.]

Another parent, @Lindsay04, humorously remarked:

"Wathi owami uzodinga wallet because usezophatha amachankura" [My child said he would need a wallet because now he’s going to carry cash.]

Others, like @Mrs_Bee🌹, praised the mom for her decision, saying:

"Well done, Mommy ❤️🤝 17 years this side we have an ID, bank account, and learners. We’re just waiting for 18, then we take license code 10."

The discussion also highlighted how different parents are helping their children become financially savvy at a young age. @MamKhiwa shared a humorous anecdote:

"Funny thing, my son asks for permission before he uses his card. I was shocked.😹"

Some parents have been on this journey for even longer. @nyanisantaka revealed,

"Did for mine when she was three, now she's eight, she even asks for cashback at the store 🤣🤣"

@Pink Owl25 echoed this sentiment, saying:

" I did that when my daughter was in primary... Now that she turned 18, she got her driver's license and passport."

