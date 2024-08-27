A lady in SA showed off how she dresses up when her baby daddy comes and visits

The clip entertained many people and grabbed the attention of netizens, gathering loads of views

Mzansi reacted to the stunner's content as they rushed to the comments section to crack jokes

One Mzansi babe showed her baby daddy what he was missing out on, and the viral video entertained peeps.

A lady got all dressed up to meet her baby daddy at the gate in a TikTok. Image: @masegopatiencekgatlane

Source: TikTok

Woman dresses up to meet baby daddy at the gate

The stunner, who goes by the TikTok handle @masegopatiencekgatlane, gave her viewers a glimpse into her life. The lady shows off how she dresses to kill when her baby daddy arrives at her home.

In the clip, @masegopatiencekgatlane flexed her stunning dress and brown boots, which she rocked to meet her baby daddy at the gate, leaving online users in laughter. While taking to her TikTok caption, she simply said:

"Never underestimate yourself, baby girl, always look good."

The footage clocked loads of views, thousands of likes and comments on the video platform.

Watch the funny clip below:

The woman's video amuses Mzansi

South Africans bust out in laughter after seeing the lady's clip, with many who took to the comments section to crack jokes, and others expressed their thoughts, saying:

Melvano said::

"Look at what you missing."

Sagè was amused:

"Haibo noted and here I was going out with my pink gown and slippers."

April hyped the stunner, saying:

"Yes, sis show him."

BuhleKie wrote:

"Yes, wena girl."

Nsovo Mathonsi commented:

"Yes, please, queen, as you should."

Nondumiiso.mm simply said:

"For control."

