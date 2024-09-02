A naughty young boy stressed his parents when he decided to steal his mom's Range Rover

The lad drove himself to school with his mother's stunning vehicle to which she reacted with anger

The online community reacted to the video, with many making jokes about the situation

A young boy took his mom's car for a joyride to school. Images: @MoMo Productions, @Lighthouse Films

A young naughty boy was shouted at by his parents after stealing the Range Rover to school.

In the TikTok video uploaded by @mathusi39, the lady can be heard on the phone talking to the boy's mother. She told her that her young boy stole her Range Rover and went to school with it.

As she was telling the story, the naughty young man drove in. The mother was not happy with her child's acts. She shouted at him, telling him not to ask her for anything again. The boy was out of words and presumably hurt by his mother's angry words.

Boys steals mom's Range Rover to school

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTok users laugh at the video

The video gained over 48k likes, with many online users laughing at the naughty boy.

@Tabane Kortman was envious:

"Can’t wait for my son to do this….i will pretend to be angry 😂😂."

@Noxy suggested:

"Menzisen I license please 😭😭❤️he seems so respectful."

@Yandisa Saint-Zulu stanned:

"For some reason, I like this boy👏👏👏👏👌👌😂😂."

@Dee expressed:

"Siyamthanda is so cool about this whole car thing 🤣🤣🤣😎."

@Monupi67 was entertained:

"He looks so innocent like he did nothing wrong..bana maara😂😂😂."

@NtoshEast wrote:

"His driving skills will be helpful someday 😂😂😂 thoughtful young man bandla but he was wrong 😂😂."

@Jobe_Sithole commented:

"Nice life problems🙆🏿‍♂️."

@Maroza said:

"The boy looks respectful."

