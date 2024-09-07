A funny uncle interrupted a family prayer session while he was presumably intoxicated

Uncle Siya entered the room and started speaking loudly to one of the family members

The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the situation hilariously funny

An uncle hilariously interrupted a family prayer session. Images: @luyanda_276/ TikTok, @Lighthouse Films/ Getty Images

We all have that one uncle who is not serious. Well, one uncle was captured in a TikTok video interrupting a prayer session.

In a clip uploaded by @luyanda_276, a family is seen in a room, a prayer session is in motion. It was not clear what was the prayer for but a family uncle, Siya entered the room in the middle of the session and caused the interruption.

Uncle Siya was presumably drunk and didn't notice that there was a prayer session in motion. He went straight to the person he wanted and started speaking loudly until one woman reprimanded him, lol. Only then did the uncle control himself.

Funny uncle interrupts prayer session

Watch the hilarious TikTok video below:

Mzansi laughs at funny uncle

The video raked over 9k likes, with many online users finding the situation hilariously funny.

@menzistifler commented:

"We need part two guys please 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂."

@biza matamati🙋🏻‍♂️🍅 said:

"I was not gonna laugh until i saw lo we jersey eli yellow 😂🤣."

@Mzibhana 😎 expressed:

"It’s the silence after the slap 😅."

@makhumzaaa06 wrote:

"Yashaa😂😂😂."

@Thelejane Thelejane shared:

"Every family has uncle Siya."

@scelo said:

"It's always the UNCLE'S 😂😂😂."

@mazibuko NKAZI commented:

"Yellow jersey is me😂😂😂😂🤣."

@Sonto laughed:

"Our Aunt does not take nonsense 😂😂😂."

@zandiledlamini897 wondered:

"Mara why uncles are like this 😂🤣."

@Lizwi will said:

"I never longed for a longer video so long 😢😃."

@veeM. was entertained:

"Love him 🤣."

