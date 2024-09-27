A young lady took to social media to showcase her family, and she revealed that she was born into a family of four, but her brother died

In the TikTok video, the hun showcased her beautiful family, and it gained massive traction online

People were touched by her story as they headed to the comments section to shower her with heartwarming messages

A lady gave viewers a glimpse into her life and people were touched by her story. The babe shared a TikTok video which went viral online.

A woman posed in a TikTok video with a photo of her late brother at her graduation. Image: @mercy_zwane21

Source: TikTok

SA sister mourns the death of her brother

The hun, who goes by the handle @mercy_zwane21, revealed to her followers that they were a family of four, but her young brother sadly passed away, making them a family of three. The woman shared snaps of her family when they were four and when they became a family of three.

On the day of her graduation, @mercy_zwane21 took a photo of her brother with her to her graduation, and they were photographed with the image of her brother. The TikTok video warmed many's hearts, becoming a hit.

Watch the footage.

Mzansi rallies around the woman

The stunner's story touched the online community. They flooded the comments with heartwarming messages, while others shared their own family losses.

Khethumndeniv.dub said:

"Rest in peace, D Junior."

Pastor Enigma shared:

"Born to be a family of eight, forced to be a family of five."

Lihle Mthembu added:

"Born to be a family of five, forced to be a family of one. It never gets better you just live with it."

Thando Ngema expressed:

"Born to be a family of four, forced to be a family of three, I lost my dad three years ago, and that wound is still fresh."

Hopeaintish commented:

"I am literally tearing up, losing siblings is the saddest thing ever. May his soul rest in peace."

SA woman finds out about dad’s passing through social media

Briefly News previously reported that a young woman shared a heartbreaking story regarding her dad, and people were moved by her revelation.

It was certainly a devasting day when TikTok user @kuhle.b99 encountered her father's video online. The lady expressed that she saw a clip of how her dad's death circulating on social media, which "hurt" to the core. The whole experience of witnessing her father's passing through the media.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News