A mother was hilariously surprised by her 11-year-old son's playlist and decided to record him

The young man was not listening to anything out of the ordinary, he was jamming to gwijo songs

The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the mother hilariously funny

A mom was stunned by her son's gwijo playlist. Images: @lebohanglee29

A mother reacted hilariously to her 11-year-old son's playlist, leaving the internet in laughter.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @lebohanglee29, the mom and son were at home. The little man was presumably in his room playing music on a speaker. His mom heard the kind of songs he was playing and was stunned.

The 11-year-old was jamming to gwijo songs which is common to listen to for the younger generation but the mom did not understand that. The mother stood next to his son's room and started recording her son's gwijo playlist.

Mom surprised by 11-year-old playlist

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens find the video adorable

The video gained over 430k views, with many online users finding the video adorable. See the comments below:

@Noks expressed:

"It's a trend mommy don't worry. They are all listening to Gwijo songs."

@kay__mang wrote:

"We are literally twin homes🥺... My home is always blasting of Gwijo."

@mtwanomuhle❤️❤️ commented:

"If he is a soccer player don't worry my son play gwijo songs cause hes a soccer player 🤣🤣."

@𝑶𝒍𝒐 𝑪𝒂𝒓𝒕𝒊 shared:

"My little bro he's also 11 he loves these gwijo songs , but I think because his a rugby player idk. ❤️😂"

@Carlos Mbele said:

"You must be happy gwijo is soulful."

@thabi_thabs could relate:

"My daughter feeds us gwijo everyday 🤣😂."

