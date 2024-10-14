Jayda King, daughter of Mzansi celebrated actress Dawn Thandeka King, took her mom clubbing on her birthday

The artist enjoyed a fun night out with her daughter's friends, jamming to some sick tunes

Social media users loved the lady's kind gesture and shared how their moms would react

Dawn Thandeka, King's daughter, took her mom out on her first clubbing experience in Johannesburg.

Dawn Thandeka King's daughter took her mom out clubbing for the first time to celebrate her 47th birthday. Image: @jayda.kiing

Jayda King planned a girls' night out to celebrate her iconic mom turning a year older.

Dawn Thandeka King's first groove experience

Mzansi was stunned to see one of their favourite actresses busting cool moves in the club. The star partied with her daughters' best friends as she celebrated her 47th birthday.

Jadya King planned a girls' night out with her mates to celebrate her mom, Dawn Thandeka King's birthday. The group gave squad goals as they shared their fun groove experience on TikTok with the caption:

"POV: You took your mom on her first clubbing experience for her birthday, and this is how it went. Let's normalise clubbing with our parents; it's their first time living, too."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to Dawn Thandeka King at groove

Social media users were stunned by the clip and shared how their moms would react at groove:

@Zaza shared:

"My mom would literally ask me the whole night if this is the life I've chosen."

@naledi🎀 commented:

"My mom always reminds me that we are not friends."

@mbalenhle_mm🫧loved the gesture:

"I saw her excitement on McG's podcast; you all really made her happy."

@Zamalotshwa_Ngobese said:

"My mom would tell me that we are both married, and married women don't carry themselves like that."

@Lolzzz wrote:

"I just looked at my mom and sighed."

@zєℓσ needed some assistance:

"I love this idea; now, how do I suggest it to my mom?"

@Lebo M commented:

"I'm so scared my mom would be out in an hour."

Thandeka Dawn King opens up about her life purpose

Briefly News also reported that Thandeka Dawn King took to Instagram to shed light on her purpose in life and dropped a fire picture. The Shaka iLembe star penned a moving post detailing what she wants to be remembered for once she is gone.

Fans of the talented actress were touched by the heartfelt passage and swooned over her beauty.

