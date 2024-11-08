A video of a family pranking a high school learner after waking up on his midday nap left social media users entertained

The young gent had taken a nap relaxing after an exam before waking up thinking it was the next day

Social media users found the clip amusing, and others filled the comment section with similar stories of their own

A family made their son believe he was late for an exam after waking from a nap. Image: @leboleematabane

Source: TikTok

Exam stress is natural, and learners often get minimum hours of sleep when writing as they have to prepare for the following paper.

A TikTok user and her family members pranked their little brother into believing he was late for school when he wasn't and shared the clip on the hun's user handle @leboleematabane.

The family's successful prank

In the video, the family tell the boy to hurry as he is late for his exam. He exits his bedroom and fixes his shoelaces before fetching his books in the lounge and heading towards the door. While outside in full uniform, he opens the gate for the car that will take him to school.

Watch the video below:

The video amuses social media users

The clip received almost 4K comments from social media users who thought it was entertaining. Many shared stories of waking up from midday naps thinking they were late for exams or work on the TikTok user's feed.

User @hi_ndim commented:

"Sana, I know this all too well 😂. I once did the same, but I slept in my uniform. So, I woke up, washed my face, and as I was approaching the door, my grandma asked, "uyaphi sisi"? I knew then ba no mahn😅."

User @Lesego said:

"After-school naps are very dangerous."

User @Sphume_nje🤭 added:

"That kid is tired 🥺."

User @mengeza_ shared:

"They study too much, morning classes, afternoon classes, Saturday classes and Sunday classes 🥺🥺🥺 ai xem he's tired, please take him out once he's done writing."

User @motshidisi704 said:

"Yho I would take him out to relax he needs it 🥹he’s exhausted. School can be exhausting I know this feeling. He needs just a day to relax."

University student falls asleep while trying to study outside

In another Briefly News article, a university student fell asleep outside in the grass while trying to study for exams covered with a blanket.

Social media users took to the comment section to advise her not to make herself too comfortable when studying as she may fall asleep.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News