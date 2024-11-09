Wife Tracks Husband’s iPad, Catches Him Cheating: “Marriage Is Really Not Worth It”
- A wife took it upon herself to track her husband's iPad after she suspected unfaithfulness in their marriage
- The woman found another lady who claimed that she had two children with her husband
- The online community reacted to the video, with many sharing different opinions and suggestions
A woman who suspected that her husband was cheating on her tracked his iPad to see his moves.
In a TikTok video uploaded by, the lady who tracked her husband's iPad can be seen approaching a woman in a car. She asked her if she knew her husband. The lady admitted that she did.
However, the "mistress" was stunned that the man she was with was a married man with three kids. The wife was also stunned to find out that her husband has two kids with another woman.
The gent is married to his wife for seven years while cheating on her with another woman for four years. He is living a double life. The clip ends before the ladies get inside the house to confront the man.
Wife catches husband with another family
Watch the TikTok video below:
Netizens share views on the situation
The video gained over 4 million views, with many online users sharing their opinions. See the comments below:
@margaretmayo asked:
"Who can afford 2 families in this economy?!? 😅"
@Samantha w expressed:
"Your anger needs to be at ya man not at the lady 🤦♀️."
@Gilbert Flores wrote:
"Sounds like y'all just need to move in together."
@user3444681212080 said:
"Divorce him… get all what you can, get him on child-support… you have the proof/facts ( if your the first wife wish you best)."
@NurseSuga315 commented:
"Marriage is really not worth it."
@ChokletTye suggested:
"Leave and go heal 🙏🏿."
