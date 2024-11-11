A Mzansi man proved his former teacher wrong who told him he was going to amount to nothing

The guy told the educator that despite being told he'd never make it, he has turned things around and now drives a car

The encounter was captured in a TikTok video and got tongues wagging in the comments section

A man confronted his former teacher mid-traffic. Image: @farry_vibes

Source: TikTok

It's not always easy to prove the naysayers wrong, but when it happens, it feels so good!

Man proves teacher wrong

A man recently did just that when he ran into his old Grade 10 teacher in traffic, and he wasn’t shy about rubbing it in.

In the video posted on the TikTok account @farry_vibes, the man couldn't resist boasting about how far he's come. He told his teacher:

“Look at me now, meneer! That guy was getting 10 out of 50, now he is driving his own car, meneer.”

Motivation for pupil

The teacher laughed, admitting his tough love was meant to push him. It worked because he took that as a challenge and used it as fuel to succeed.

Watch the video below:

Netizens applauded the man for his resilience, while others felt the teacher’s “tough love” may have crossed the line.

See some comments below:

@general asked:

"Kgante driving your own car it means I've made it in life? 😳"

@Paballo mentioned:

"He just wanted you to take school or rather education seriously. He didn't mean that."

@KrugerMillions commented:

"He's not even offended, I like his spirit. 😅"

@TumiVelaphi wrote:

"I realised a long time ago that it's never personal. These people just want you to work hard. My Physics teacher once told me I wouldn't go to varsity and she was making efforts to help me out."

@Dairyofablackpearl stated:

"This was not necessary my boet."

@JustcallmeCastello pointed out:

"A teacher who says you won't make it is not motivating you, he's cursing and destroying you."

@MaSenokwane said:

"He was motivating you! 😭😭"

@LIBRA👛BABE💰 added:

"Laughter of embarrassment. 😂😂😂😂"

Woman confronts former teacher turned colleague

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that it’s always interesting when life comes full circle, and this TikTok moment proves it!

An educator confronted her former teacher who is her colleague now, on the evolution of her teaching method. The lady in the video politely asked why she wasn’t teaching effectively back in the day.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News