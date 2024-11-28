“Give That Man His R20”: Street Hustler's Funny Sign at Traffic Stop Has SA People in Tears
- A video of a man holding a hilarious sign at a traffic stop has left Mzansi TikTokkers in stitches
- Motorists in traffic couldn't miss the street hustler's hilarious money request written on his cardboard
- The clip, with over 485k views, sparked laughter, with many praising the man's sense of humour
Mzansi truly never runs out of ways to entertain, even in the most unexpected places! A TikTok video of a man holding a cardboard sign at a traffic stop spread laughter online.
Man shows message on cardboard sign
The man, casually asking for money while standing at a busy intersection, held up a cardboard sign that read:
“Need R20 for DNA test. Girlfriend might be my sister.”
Motorist amused by street hustler
The motorist @nontomfa_, who was recording the video, couldn't hold back her laughter. Her commentary added to the funny situation. In her caption, she joked:
“Not a single serious person has ever been found in Ramaphosa’s country.”
Watch the video below:
The video gained over 485k views in less than 24 hours. Mzansi people loved the audacious guy who made them laugh.
See some comments below:
@sapphire shared:
"There was one phara by my school that had the most creative boards ever. 😂😂 My favourite was: 'Money is the root of all evil so empty your pockets here'😂😭"
@2Nollie commented:
"I would just give him the R20 for making me laugh 😂😂"
@brendachigo149 stated:
"They wrote it for him."
@king_scotch joked:
"Give that man his R20, please 😂😂😂"
@suejo wrote:
"South Africa is special."
@Whitemarkphotography joked:
"It's been downhill since we got those COVID jabs 😭😭😭🤣"
@Ntshangase added:
"Serious case le, the parliament must assist here 😂😂😂"
@Furasgetter said:
"Full of tricks 🥰🥰"
@nomthandazo added:
"I love my country! 🇿🇦🙏 They joke with anything! 😇God bless South Africa 🤣🤣"
