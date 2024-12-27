A young internet personality and model uploaded a heartwarming video on TikTok concerning his mother

The woman was ecstatic when she saw a picture of her son modelling in a fashion retail store

Many local social media users adored the woman's loving reaction to her son's significant achievement

A young man showed his mother's precious reaction when she saw his Mr Price modelling photo. Images: @lukiemusic_.

When children achieve success in life, there is no doubt that their parents feel immense pride and joy. In a heartwarming moment, a young man captured and shared his mother's reaction to one of his accomplishments, highlighting the deep bond and mutual celebration of his success.

Man shows his mom's love for him

Internet personality Selokela Lekoloana uploaded a video on TikTok showing his mother's heartfelt reaction to seeing his picture hanging in Mr Price's storefront display. The woman was joyful as she thanked the heavens above for her child's success.

Selokela, also known as Lukie, wrote in his post's caption:

"Mom, I’m still yet to show you the world! I love you so much. Mr Price Fashion, you made my mom so happy. Anyone that makes that woman smile is forever in my heart."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mom's reaction warms SA's hearts

Members of the online community headed to the young man's comment section to share how the proud mother's reaction to seeing her son's picture hanging on the storefront made them feel.

@pakas91pabi said to the model's mother:

"Mommy, we are also proud of Lukie."

@nandepakati shared in the comment section:

"Now I see where you got that beautiful smile from, Lukie. I'm so happy for you. You deserve all the great things coming your way."

An emotional @andiletreasure4 asked the public:

"Who's chopping onions with me? A mother's love is the best."

@massiey_leshaba, who seemingly knows the family, commented:

"She’ll forever be proud of you. I see how she posts you on her status and how she used to speak about you in high school. She’s very proud."

@southernbelle1976 exclaimed to Lukie:

"What a privilege to have a mom who is such a great cheerleader! It's evident the love and pride she has for you!"

@blusalum told app users:

"Nothing beats a mother's genuine, proud reaction."

