Global site navigation

“You’re Recording a Crime”: Woman’s Ice Cream KFC Drive-Thru Stunt Has Staff in Stitches
Family and Relationships

“You’re Recording a Crime”: Woman’s Ice Cream KFC Drive-Thru Stunt Has Staff in Stitches

by  Nerissa Naidoo 2 min read
  • A TikTok user pulled off a hilarious stunt at a KFC drive-thru in Fourways, lounging on the car hood while collecting her ice cream order
  • Video creator @iyanla.aa captured KFC staff members' priceless reactions, from shocked hand claps to uncontrollable laughter
  • The entertaining clip sparked joy among social media users, with many wishing they could attempt the same stunt despite their fears of damaging their cars

CHECK OUT: No degree? No problem. Learn the skills to succeed in digital marketing!

Woman's KFC challenge goes viral.
A woman posted a video of herself on the hood of her car as she collected her ice cream order from a KFC drive-thru. The video went viral. Images: @iyanla.aa
Source: TikTok

A woman brought unexpected entertainment to a Fourways KFC by sprawling across her car's hood to collect her ice cream order. In the TikTok video shared by content creator @iyanla.aa, staff members couldn't contain their amusement as the car slowly approached the drive-thru window.

One employee's shocked hand clap set the tone as colleagues gathered to witness the unconventional drive-thru customer in action.

Watch the video below.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Social media reacts to drive-thru antics

The video quickly gained traction online, with viewers sharing their amused reactions:

Read also

"I wasn't expecting that split": Vibey madala unleashes acrobatic moves at family get-together

@rain shared the joy:

"I like that it just puts a smile on their faces🥰"

@Hakeen couldn't handle the interaction:

"The way she grabbed the ice cream and the lady's reaction 😭😭😭"

@Bulie noted the staff's immediate reaction:

"The lady in the window was defeated from the start, from the clap of hands 😂😂"

@ZaneleMamoyaZulu focused on the details:

"The clap once & the look 😂😂😂"

@Karyn Van Wyk wished to join the fun:

"I want to do this so much, mara I will dent my car 😭😭😭"

@tobecontinued... shared their struggle:

"I want to do this but my parents would never let me, especially on their car."

@l0bothomy joked about the legality:

"You're recording a crime 😭😭😭"

@Sarah Mashaakgomo sympathized with the camera operator:

"I understand that the camera woman had plenty on her plate but yooooooh😭😭😭"

@Rethabile❤️ tagged a friend with plans:

"@Irene Ntombela 😂😂can I do this one?"

Read also

"What will we eat if you set succulent free?": SA jokes about woman’s attempt to free goat

@R🌸 called out the cameraman:

"Camera man / driver you had two jobs😭😭😭"

Other fast food moments making waves

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Nerissa Naidoo avatar

Nerissa Naidoo (Editor) Nerissa Naidoo is a versatile writer and editor with expertise across platforms. Currently a human interest writer at Briefly News, she began her career contributing to Morning Lazziness and later specialized in professional documents at Featherpen.org. As a TUW ghostwriter, she focused on non-fiction, while her editorial roles at National Today and Entail.ai honed her skills in content accuracy and expert-driven editing. You can reach her at nerissa.naidoo@briefly.co.za

Hot: