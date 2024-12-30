A TikTok user pulled off a hilarious stunt at a KFC drive-thru in Fourways, lounging on the car hood while collecting her ice cream order

Video creator @iyanla.aa captured KFC staff members' priceless reactions, from shocked hand claps to uncontrollable laughter

The entertaining clip sparked joy among social media users, with many wishing they could attempt the same stunt despite their fears of damaging their cars

A woman posted a video of herself on the hood of her car as she collected her ice cream order from a KFC drive-thru. The video went viral. Images: @iyanla.aa

Source: TikTok

A woman brought unexpected entertainment to a Fourways KFC by sprawling across her car's hood to collect her ice cream order. In the TikTok video shared by content creator @iyanla.aa, staff members couldn't contain their amusement as the car slowly approached the drive-thru window.

One employee's shocked hand clap set the tone as colleagues gathered to witness the unconventional drive-thru customer in action.

Watch the video below.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Social media reacts to drive-thru antics

The video quickly gained traction online, with viewers sharing their amused reactions:

@rain shared the joy:

"I like that it just puts a smile on their faces🥰"

@Hakeen couldn't handle the interaction:

"The way she grabbed the ice cream and the lady's reaction 😭😭😭"

@Bulie noted the staff's immediate reaction:

"The lady in the window was defeated from the start, from the clap of hands 😂😂"

@ZaneleMamoyaZulu focused on the details:

"The clap once & the look 😂😂😂"

@Karyn Van Wyk wished to join the fun:

"I want to do this so much, mara I will dent my car 😭😭😭"

@tobecontinued... shared their struggle:

"I want to do this but my parents would never let me, especially on their car."

@l0bothomy joked about the legality:

"You're recording a crime 😭😭😭"

@Sarah Mashaakgomo sympathized with the camera operator:

"I understand that the camera woman had plenty on her plate but yooooooh😭😭😭"

@Rethabile❤️ tagged a friend with plans:

"@Irene Ntombela 😂😂can I do this one?"

@R🌸 called out the cameraman:

"Camera man / driver you had two jobs😭😭😭"

Other fast food moments making waves

Nando's cravings had two female pilots flying from Zambia to Sun City just to grab a quick meal.

A heartwarming reunion saw a woman surprising her grandmother with KFC after 2 years apart.

A concerning video of a pizza worker allegedly cleaning boxes from a dustbin sparked a heated debate online.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News