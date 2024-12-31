A local woman shared a TikTok video of her rakgadi reacting to a dessert she received from a waitress

At first, the aunt was less than impressed and soon started to laugh after realising what had happened

Many internet users went to the post's comment section to laugh at the video they had seen

A woman showed how her rakgadi reacted to her Spur ice cream. Images: @mankurwaneglendahsenyolo

Source: TikTok

Not many people are aware of the quirky ways some restaurants celebrate birthdays, from clapping waitstaff to over-the-top desserts. In one such moment, a woman captured her aunt's comically unimpressed reaction to a waitress serving her a treat.

A suspicious surprise

TikTok user Mankurwane Glendah Senyolo uploaded a video on the social media platform showing how her aunt reacted to receiving a bowl of ice cream with sparklers.

At first, Mankurwane's rakgadi thought the waitress wanted to burn her with the sparklers, which resulted in her checking the Spur employee. After someone informed her what the sparklers were for, the aunt's frown quickly turned upside down and into laughter.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi laughs at astonished rakgadi

Hundreds of local social media users gathered in the comment section to laugh at the older woman's reaction when she received her treat from the waitress and her sudden realisation that the waitress meant no harm.

After @betty.kgadima wished the rakgadi a happy birthday, Mankurwane laughed and said:

"Chomi, it was not even her birthday. I wanted free ice cream. We listen, but we don’t judge."

An entertained @user2751760916818 commented:

"Rakgadi's facial expressions killed me."

A humoured @mahlodidikotla said to Mankurwane:

"I love how you just laughed at the waitress."

@koke_moshe also shared what they adored:

"I love how she adjusted her mood after finding out."

@r_eabetswe told online users with a laugh:

"She was ready to fight back."

