An SA medical student's graduation ceremony went viral after she received her MBChB degree from Stellenbosch University with an impressive eight distinctions in paediatrics

The content creator's achievement after six years of rigorous medical training has inspired thousands of aspiring medical professionals across the country

Social media users flooded her comments section with congratulations and admiration, with many calling her success a testament to excellence in medicine

A woman shared her graduation video showing she achieved eight distinctions in the medical field. Her video went viral on Tiktok. Images: @thi_m21/TikTok

Source: TikTok

A young doctor has captured Mzansi's hearts as TikTok creator @thi_m21, known for sharing glimpses of her personal life and social adventures, celebrated her remarkable achievement of completing her MBChB degree at Stellenbosch University.

The video shows her emotional graduation ceremony where she was recognized for earning eight distinctions in pediatrics. Sharing her joy on social media, she captioned her achievement with:

"MBChB (stell) ✅ What a journey wow 🥹🤍✨"

Watch the video below.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Studying the MBChB program

The MBChB program at Stellenbosch University is an intensive six-year journey that transforms students into medical professionals through rigorous theoretical and practical training.

But that's not the end. Graduates must complete additional internship and community service requirements before registering as independent medical practitioners.

Mzansi celebrates excellence

@back celebrated her achievement:

"And that's on black girl magic. 😱🥰🥰 Goosebumps!"

@Cayle🥀 expressed amazement:

"A cum laude medical degree is insane 😭🥺❤️🫱🏾‍🫲🚀 That girl!"

@bissett_32 shared the excitement:

"Oh my gosh, you can hear me and your fam screaming 😂🫶🏾"

@Sihle praised her success:

"EIGHT DISTINCTIONS? That's a doctor right hereee !!!"

@Lindsay🦋 complimented:

"Has to be the best TikTok I've seen this year!!! Hands down!!! Well done 🔥🔥"

@Caitlyn expressed admiration:

"I want to be like you when I grow up🥹"

@nctenthusiast sought advice:

"What were your study methods? How long do you study? Do you study immediately after class?"

@MedicMilly🩺 celebrated:

"Wooww ! Congratulations!!! This is amazinggg ! Such an inspiration 💓"

Similar success stories

A determined Stellenbosch University student from Limpopo village overcame two heart surgeries and financial challenges to earn his physiotherapy degree.

A graduate's unique celebration went viral after he hit the club in full graduation regalia, showing that success comes in many forms.

An inspiring story of a woman's journey from Spur waitress to qualified attorney proved that dedication can lead to professional success.

Source: Briefly News