A woman's video went viral after posting a comparison video of what her child looked like before and after sending him to live with her grandparents. Images: @tha_maseko

Source: TikTok

TikTok creator @tha_maseko had Mzansi laughing after she shared a video comparing her son's appearance before and after visiting his grandparents. The clip shows her once-pristine city boy transformed into a joyful, sand-covered rural child, complete with a surprise haircut from the grandparents.

She captioned the video:

"Isivele yaba uMzulu incane inkabi ayigidi kanje😂"

Watch the video below.

This situation is common in South Africa, where many parents work in cities while their children spend much of their time with grandparents in rural areas.

While this setup is often necessary for financial reasons, it can lead to funny cultural clashes between urban and rural parenting styles, as seen in the young boy’s dramatic makeover.

Mzansi shares grandparent stories

@fumaninshilubana raised concerns:

"I hope they called for permission before cutting the hair…"

@LindoGenius Mqadi supported:

"Most men need this transformation."

@The_Siren joked:

"The beef between grandparents and hair needs to be studied 😂😂😂"

@Christian Ndlovu observed:

"The cutting hair I understand, The changing clothes are giving new clothes.I kind of understand, But how did they make him darker😭"

@veron_vee0 ladyvee😘 noted:

"And the way these kids are always happy when they are at the rurals😭😭😭😭"

@naledizakwe laughed:

"From cheese boy to umkhaya😂😂😂 cute baby though😍"

@Br0wNmNgAdi explained:

"KwaGogo he gets to be a child, edlale ngaphandle, ilanga liyashisa so lomqhino uyamjulukisa, nezinye iyngane ngaze bamenze uMama masekudlalwa izindlu bemenze njalo😭💀😹AknaYelloBoneKwaGogo😑"

Similar family stories

A grandfather's creative solution to prevent sibling rivalry went viral after buying personal cereal boxes for each grandchild.

An elderly couple's sweet moments captured hearts online, showing the enduring nature of love.

A heartwarming video of a mkhulu taking his gogo on a KFC date proved that romance knows no age.

Source: Briefly News