A bright young star from Kosi Bay's John Wesley Private School achieved a remarkable eight distinctions, taking the title of KZN's top matric achiever

The proud Methodist Church member was honoured by the Minister of Basic Education, Siviwe Gwarube, among other high achievers in the province

Social media users and his church community celebrated his achievement, showering him with praise and heartfelt messages

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

KZN's matric top achiever shares that he is proud of himself. Image: WesleyGuildSA

Source: Facebook

The waiting game is finally over. The 2024 Grade 12 class got their final results yesterday, showing a significant improvement as the percentage of National Certificate holders rose to 87.3%.

A brilliant 17-year-old boy from KZN named Owethu Shangase came top, and his church community celebrated his achievement on Facebook, WesleyGuildSA and a local publication, EastCoast Radio.

The young KZN top achiever honours his parents

A post about the inspirational John Wesley Kosi Bay Private School Owethi Shangase has inspired many local people. Local publication East Coast Radio enjoyed speaking to the young man who acknowledged his family's unwavering support. Proud of himself, Owethu hopes his achievement will motivate the Department of Education to invest in under-resourced areas and small communities.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

See the post below:

Mzansi shows support for the young man

Social media users flocked to the comment section to express their pride and admiration for the top achiever's accomplishments. Many praised his dedication, hard work, and humility, and some saw a great future leader in him.

2024 Matriculant Owethu Shangase was named as KZN province's top achiever. Image: owerthu_oa

Source: TikTok

User @ebolenkosi M Mkhonto

"🥳🥳I am a Proud Uncle🥳🥳 To God be the Glory. Rise Shangase , Rise Mkheshane , Rise Mfoka Shuku🙌🙌🥳🥳❤️."

User @ZwelethuNanaMngomezulu commented:

"I am a proud mamncane, well done, Shangase. From Kwangwanase to the world, praying for all the goodness of God to follow you always❤️."

User @BuleBulehMlondo shared:

"Congratulations 🎉❤️ on this outstanding achievement! Your hard work and dedication are truly inspiring."

User @Nontuthuko Nkala added:

"Congratulations boy. We are so proud of you."

User @Amawele AsechestervilleandFriends said:

"Natal coastal yenza one boze bathi bhuti (they'll have no choice but to respect)."

User @SibongileAngelNtombela added:

"Proud of you my son, okuhle kodwa (wishing you good things)."

3 Matric results-related articles by Briefly News

After seeing her distinction in all eight subjects, a young matriculant and her family were overjoyed.

A young township student who got a scholarship to study at a prestigious school impressed Mzansi by bagging seven distinctions, making his school proud.

A young Venda girl was named the Limpopo province matric top achiever, an honour she did not take lightly.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News