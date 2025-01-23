“This Gave Me Motivation”: Woman Shows Beautiful Results of Long Distant Relationship, SA Moved
- A babe shared a heartwarming clip of her long-distant relationship that ended in tears of joy
- The babe shared a video compilation showing her man leaving her after a visit and her happy moment at the end
- Her clip gained many comments from social media users who congratulated her, wishing her and her man happiness
A touching TikTok video took social media by storm, showcasing a local woman's long-distance love story that ended in a fairy-tale wedding.
The joyful babe shared a compilation video of the emotional journey of beating the odds on her TikTok account under the handle @aphiwedavids, inspiring many in similar relationships.
Moving from lovers to husband and wife
The clip begins with the man walking at the airport with his boarding pass, sad to leave his woman. The video transitions to show their wedding day, showing the couple standing on what appears to be a church balcony with their reverend.
Dressed in an elegant white dress with her hubby in a classic black and cream white tuxedo, the couple beams joyfully as they celebrate their union.
Watch the clip below:
Mzansi celebrates the couple
The couple's video deeply moved social media users, who congratulated the duo. Many shared hopes for long-lasting love, and others shared how they struggled with their long-distance relationships.
User @Koketso Ncube said:
"I’m in the long distance part right now with my boyfriend and it’s tough 🥺 . I can’t wait to experience the part where we don’t have to say goodbye to each other again ❤️. This video gave me so much motivation."
User @okuhle shared:
"The kind of content that feeds my delusions. 😔."
User @Madlamini added:
"He was a colleague of mine. congratulations family. How beautiful to see. May God bless your union abundantly."
User @Kgoni Mogale shared:
"So happy for you ❤️❤️."
User @mbalimafu commented:
"Too tough. Fighting for my life right now 😭."
User @Kain_ye said:
"Hopeful🥹🙏🏿."
