A collection of supernatural encounters has left South Africans sharing their most unbelievable experiences online. The conversation began when content creator @BabyPana23 posted an image of an eerie-looking toy, challenging followers to share their unexplainable experiences that others refused to believe.

The supernatural in South African culture

South Africa's rich culture often intertwines with supernatural beliefs and experiences. Research from the University of the Witwatersrand highlights how deeply spiritual and supernatural beliefs are embedded in South African healthcare practices, with many individuals seeking both medical and supernatural solutions to their problems.

The study revealed that supernatural healing occurs in various forms within the South African population, including through traditional healers, spiritual healers, or religious leaders. This diversity in healing approaches reflects the country's multicultural nature, where healthcare often operates in both temporal and spiritual spheres.

While science and religion have been debated for centuries, healthcare assessments traditionally focus on the medical model of detecting and curing ailments. However, as shown in South African studies, there's growing recognition that psychological, social, and spiritual factors significantly affect human experiences of the supernatural. This explains why many South Africans feel comfortable sharing their supernatural encounters, even when faced with scepticism.

Mzansi shares their supernatural encounters

@Butch Magnus recalled:

"1995, a star fell... Since then, the world has never been the same..."

@TheZiza shared:

"Saw a UFO in 2001 at around 0100h, followed it down the high school football field before it disappeared. Nobody believes me to date."

@CphumaK revealed:

"Somewhere in the early 2000s, I needed the toilet at around 8-9 pm, and it was outside by then...I saw 3 people wearing white robes performing a ritual under a mango tree. I ran back to the house to alert my mom, but even today, she still doesn't believe me."

@biglugha confessed:

"Knowing things about people without them telling me."

@THABISOFINKIE described:

"On the eve of my Son's burial, I was sitting around the fire at about 3:30 am with my uncle, and we heard loud foot steps running on our street, we waited until it reached our view,.....we saw a huge animal-like an elephant or dragon, it was black in colour. No one believed us."

